ESSEX JUNCTION — It turns out you don’t have to travel far from Vermont to experience authentic Mexican cuisine.
El Gato Cantina, located in the Five Corners area of Essex Junction, has also become a go-to place for people looking for authentic food on a budget. The eatery’s tacos and burritos are family recipes, and many community members love the free chips and salsa that come with each meal or drink.
El Gato weathered the pandemic with help from the community and staff, and is now open for table service on Friday and Saturday after being open for takeout only.
The Essex Junction location is El Gato’s second restaurant. It opened in 2014, after the Burlington location, when owner Theresa “Tree” Bertram had hopes to expand.
Restaurant manager Courtney Wagner has been working at the Five Corners spot since day one.
“I feel like El Gato has become a staple in the Five Corners area,” she said. “It feels like the vibe in Essex is more family- and community-oriented, and we feel that we belong in that.”
Reflecting on her experience during the pandemic, Wagner said the restaurant staff has been resilient, despite changing norms.
“We were one of the few restaurants that stayed open during COVID. We shut down for a week to get ready for when only takeout was allowed,” she said.
The community response to El Gato being one of the few restaurants open was massive, Wagner remembers, and helped the restaurant to stay afloat financially.
“We were so busy and working with a skeleton staff, so we were grateful that they tipped us a lot,” she said. “The stress we were under was crazy.”
She said the main reason the restaurant decided to stay open was to keep a sense of normalcy going on for the community.
“Everyone was so scared and didn’t know what was going to happen and we knew that El Gato was a place that made people happy,” she said.
The restaurant’s special nights — including Taco Tuesday, when tacos on a special menu cost $3, and Margarita Wednesdays, when house margaritas are $6 — are fan favorites.
The restaurant was there for the community, and the community also supported the restaurant.
“It made a difference having each other’s backs in the restaurant, but also our loyal customers and those who would write notes on the receipts since they couldn’t come in.” Wagner said.
El Gato is open for take out and dine in from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday and is located at 4 Park Street, Essex Junction.The restaurant is closed Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.