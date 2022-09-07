ESSEX JUNCTION — A citizen trapped a school bus Sept. 3 in the parking lot of Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington after the individual saw the bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road.
Douglass Whitney, the 56-year-old man from Essex Junction who was operating the school bus, was issued a citation for a DUI by the South Burlington police. The citation was issued for potential drug use, not alcohol.
“Whitney was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident,” the South Burlington police report states.
A sports team from the Colchester School District was present on the bus. Whitney was contracted by the school district to operate the vehicle for the team.
After reporting the unusual behavior of the bus to the police at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, the citizen followed the car into the high school parking lot.
“The original caller parked his personal vehicle in a manner to prevent further operation of the bus until officers arrived,” the report states.
When police arrived, Whitney was screened by SBPD’s Drug Recognition expert. He then consented to an evidentiary blood draw, the results of which are still pending, according to a Sept. 6 press release from SBPD.
As of now, the investigation is focused on Whitney’s use of drugs that were prescribed to him.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The South Burlington Police encourage anyone who witnessed this incident to contact the investigating officer, Michael Harvey at (802) 846-4111.
