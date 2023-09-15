ESSEX JUNCTION — Kallie won August's writing challenge put on by the Brownell Library, answering the following prompt:
Write a 3-5 sentence story about a group of very different creatures (human or otherwise) celebrating together. It can be true (non-fiction) or made up (fiction).
"One day a turtle, dung beetle, and a dog wanted to do the impossible. So they did. They travelled to ANTARCTICA!!! When they got back they celebrated with a HUGE party."
Find more information about the writing contest here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.