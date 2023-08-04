ESSEX JUNCTION — Ten-year-old Elena Dunbar won April's writing challenge put on by the Brownell Library, answering the following prompt: Pick an object in your life that could be part of a future museum exhibit and write a label for it. Tell us what it's called, where it came from, and how it's used.
My First Ballet Tutu
What is it called?
This is Elena's first ballet tutu.
Where did it come from?
Her Grandma and Grandpa gave it to her for her 4th birthday.
It is used to twirl around and dance in.
It has a light blue bodice and a silky blue skirt with lace on the edge. And on the bodice their are little gems arranged to look like snowflakes.
