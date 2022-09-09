ESSEX JUNCTION — The Brownell Library in Essex Junction will be hosting its monthly book donation drive next Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is open to anyone in the public, not just Junction members.
Those who would like to donate their books should arrive promptly between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. This drop-off window will not be extended under any circumstances.
“Donate books that you think your neighbors would love to read- and support your library while doing it,” the Brownell Library stated in a Facebook event post. “We are looking for relevant books in good shape to offer up on our Eternal Book Sale.”
The library asks for the public to keep their donations to a two box maximum.
“Have them in good condition, no old textbooks, media [such as] DVDs and games are fine,” Viktorija Blanchard, an assistant circulation librarian told the Reporter.
People looking to donate who miss the donation period should wait until the drive is held next month and call ahead to make sure they arrive on time, Blanchard said. Books will not be accepted before or after the event.
Goodwill also accepts book donations.
All donations collected by the Brownell Library will be sorted through by the library’s foundation to determine if they will end up in the Eternal Book Sale, a dedicated room on the first floor of the library for the public to purchase from.
“There’s also a little spot in the main reading room where there are newer, more expensive books for sale,” Blanchard said.
This is a more selective section that holds brand new books or books that are part of a series. Some donations may also end up on the shelves to join the library’s permanent collection.
