Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts. A glaze to a few hundredths of an inch of ice possible as well. * WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area this evening into tonight. A wintry mix is possible at times throughout the night, causing slick travel. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&