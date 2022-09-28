Broadband by Chittenden County is a map showing the three types of broadband status a household sees as of 2021. Red dots indicate households that lack 4/1 speed, orange dots indicate which households receive 4/1 speed and blue dots show which households receive 25/3 speed. In the ratios 4 and 25 are the mbps download and 1 and 3 are mbps upload speed. 25/3 is the new benchmark for internet speed as of 2015.