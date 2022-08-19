CHITTENDEN-CENTRAL — Martine Gulick has earned enough votes for the third slot for the Democratic nominee for State Senate in the Chittenden-Central district after an Aug. 19 recount.
The numbers are not official, and must be made official by a judge issuing an order that supersedes the canvassing committee’s results. The judge has five business days to make the order. Once it’s made, it will solidify her win previously tabulated on primary election day.
The recount results tally 3948 votes for Gulick and 3944 votes for Erhard Mahnke, tabulating a new difference of four votes. The recount was official after the committee worked for over six hours going through the ballots.
“I'm also feeling really fortunate that I got to witness the process,” Gulick said to the Reporter. “It was fascinating and I really have faith in our democracy and faith in the process.”
The recount was petitioned by Mahnke, who lost by two votes to Gulick during the primary election on Aug. 9.
On Friday, the recount committee sorted through 31,545 ballots, but one particular ballot continued to come up in conversation: an early-voted Burlington ballot that was not counted on election night.
The ballot was found in a pile of early-vote envelopes, unopened and not counted. In an election with a two vote difference, the results of this ballot were of high interest.
At 11:50 a.m., the Chittenden County Clerk pulled Mahnke and Gulick aside to confirm the ballot that was not counted on election night, was a vote for Mahnke, closing the gap between the two candidates from two votes to one vote.
Five minutes before the found Burlington ballot’s vote was announced, most of the committee left to take their lunch break and one group continued to work through the break.
“Baruth, Mahnke, Vyhovsky. Ellis, Gulick, Vyhovsky” — one of the recount committee members read out the votes of the ballots line by line while three other volunteers recorded them.
As the recount process carried on, the main lobby of the courthouse was filled with sounds of the ballots stacked up and hit against a table to ensure they were completely lined up before they were fed through the tabulator.
Mahnke stood next to the tables as the recount committee members read out the ballots, listening attentively and recording all of the counts in his notebook.
On Aug. 17, the official votes stated Sen. Phil Baruth (D/P-Burlington) won with 5,710 votes and Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky (P/D-Essex) with 5,140. Gulick is now slated to join them with 3948 votes.
These three Democrats will now move on to the general election in November.
The official results for the State Senate race in the Aug. 9 primary election were delayed due to technology issues that were caused by recent legislative redistricting. The initial canvassing of the results was scheduled for Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. but it was rescheduled to Aug. 17
The canvassing process is completely separate from the official counting of the ballots and local certification done by the town clerks.
“The Secretary of State’s office would like to assure the public that these administrative delays do not impact the 100% confidence we have in the accuracy of the vote totals for all candidates as reported by the Town Clerks,” a press release from the Secretary of State’s office states.
Secure and accurate election results are the Secretary of State’s mission, which is why they always default to a delay of the results to ensure they are accurate when certified.
“Recounts are a normal part of the election process,” Eric Covey, chief of staff for the Vermont Secretary of State stated to the Reporter in an email. “There is typically at least one recount in a given election somewhere in the state. It is rare that results of the election change due to the recount, but it can happen, especially in races that are very close.”
The potential for an overturned election is why the recount provisions are important.
“Thresholds exist in Vermont law to enable candidates in close races to request a recount to ensure the official winners match the will of the voters,” Covey stated.
In her 12 years as Chittenden County Clerk, Anne Williams has never seen an election overturned by a recount, though two years ago it came very close.
“In a Colchester representative Reed case, the recount committee came up with a tie, but there was one questionable ballot that went to the judge and that ballot ended up going to the person so it didn't overturn the election,” Williams said.
