EWSD —The Essex High School boy’s hockey team beat Rice Memorial March 8, winning the Division 1 VPA State Championships 2-0. This win puts 18 state championships on the varsity hockey team’s record.
The first two periods were goal-less. The two goals were scored in the third period by seniors Gavin Blondin and Brendan DuBray in the final ten minutes of the game, the first goal scored by Blondin with 7:37 minutes left on the clock.
The Hornets have played Rice Memorial two other times this season, winning the first game 2-0 and losing the second game 0-3.
When the time ran down to zero, the team skated toward their goalie, chucked their gloves, dropped their sticks and piled up to celebrate their win. Cheers from fans and the sound of hands smacking against the glass dividers rang out in the Gutterson Ice Rink.
