Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible with the potential for 6 or more inches of snow. * WHERE...Northern New York and much of Vermont. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow will develop on Wednesday night and change to mostly snow by Thursday with a wintry mix possible over southern Vermont. A period of moderate snow is likely Thursday night into Friday, before tapering off to scattered snow showers by Friday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&