Back in Time is the Essex Reporter's monthly history column written by Elizabeth A. Allen.
"Poor Emma,” Essex Center residents said in 1879 when they were talking about Emily “Emma” Sands and her family. Emily’s father Edward died in the Civil War, leaving his wife Susannah a small widow’s pension and five daughters. Susannah’s blindness and struggles with mental health limited her ability to work.
Thus, after eldest daughter Sarah married in 1876, Emily, who was the next oldest, and her sister Mary became primary breadwinners. Emily also taught school in Essex and Grand Isle, worked as a domestic in the Burlington area, and did farm labor.
In 1879, Emily, 24, and Mary, 23, traveled around Chittenden County with their team of horses, selling sewing supplies. It is notable that Mary’s mobility impairment (historical documents describe her as “crippled”) did not exempt her from providing for her family.
The Sands family was pitied for their loss of Edward and for Susannah’s and Mary’s disabilities. Nevertheless they were considered poor but respectable. Locals thought of Emily as intelligent, dependable and unexceptional. Certain people in Grand Isle said that she had “hysterical” tendencies, but these rumors did not affect her reputation. In short, she behaved as a poor, single, white woman of her time and place was expected to.
All of this changed on June 10, 1879, when Emily disappeared. According to Mary, she and Emily stopped on their peddling route on June 9 to visit Joel Putnam of Cambridge. From there, Emily went to a neighboring farm, the Hobarts’, to spend the night.
When Mary arrived at the Hobart farm the next morning, Emily was not there. But two workers on the Hobart farm had seen her the previous evening. Alida Cilley saw Emily going back to the Putnams’ at 8:30 p.m. An hour later, Canadian laborer Joseph Laroche reported that he saw her heading toward the Hobart farm. Then she disappeared.
Obviously, the locals decided, Emily had been raped and murdered. Crowds of people searched the area where she had last been seen. Joseph Laroche, described by the local papers as “brutal looking,” was arrested for her murder, but he had an airtight alibi. He was released after interrogation. His only crime, so to speak, was being a francophone Quebecois in a homogeneous community that viewed foreigners with suspicion.
Even as her dead body was sought several towns over, Emily was alive and well. A young woman answering to her description was seen walking through Winooski, crossing the river by the falls, and hitting Church Street in Burlington. There she instructed a barber to cut her hair “just like a boy’s.” Purchasing men’s clothes, she exchanged her dress for a shirt and trousers. Two conductors at the Central Vermont Railway station in Burlington clocked her as a “girl-boy” (to use the term from the newspapers) or a woman in boy’s clothes, but she ran away before they could apprehend her.
Was this awkwardly dressed “girl-boy” Emily? Witnesses who saw photos of her in usual dress, law enforcement and the papers said yes. Meanwhile, searchers for Emily’s body, as well as her friends, maintained that Emily couldn’t have fled and disguised herself. Emily’s behavior broke so completely with the expectations of femininity for her race, place and class that apparently many people just couldn’t believe it.
As northern Vermont obsessed over the details of the case, Emily entered Charlotte. There she met up with an unknown person. Newspapers said that this individual was a handsome boy, 15, uncommonly bright and well-spoken, an itinerant peddler of sewing supplies.
No one back then questioned this unknown person’s identity as a teenage boy. However, to my mind, the description of this person strongly resembles that of Emily dressed in men’s clothes, if Emily had been less awkward. Perhaps Emily’s companion, like Emily, was assigned female at birth, but dressing and presenting as a teenage boy— albeit with much more skill than Emily.
Emily and her companion crossed the lake at Charlotte and eventually stole a canal boat. They traveled down to the Champlain Canal, 17 miles south of Whitehall, New York. Chittenden County authorities found Emily there on June 19th, sleeping in a canal boat. Emily’s companion disappeared from the story as Emily denied all memory of her earlier life. She was not Emily, she declared, but Charlie Thompson of Rochester.
When returned to her family, Emily claimed that she did not recognize them. Doctors pronounced her insane and ultimately sent her to the Vermont State Asylum for the Insane (now Brattleboro Retreat) in Brattleboro. She was in and out of the asylum for at least a year and a half and then at home in Essex, until Jan. 29, 1883, when she married her first cousin Theodore Sands and moved to Belmond, Iowa.
What motivated Emily? Was she bored and seeking adventure? Was she running off to join a friend? Was she queer and using her flight as a chance to explore new identities? Did she have mental health problems? We’ll never know for sure.
Speculation is possible, though. Emily was dealing with a number of challenges at home. As the default head of household, she watched over her mother, who was sometimes incapacitated because of her mental health problems, and her younger sisters. She was also the family’s primary breadwinner, working odd jobs and traveling around northwestern Vermont since her late teens. Running away gave her a rare, though temporary, chance to cast off her responsibilities and care about no one but herself.
