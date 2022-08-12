TOWN OF ESSEX – Aunt Dot’s Place, a community food shelf in the Town of Essex, and the Rotary Club of Essex received grants this summer from Essex State Farm agent Kaitlyn Raymond,
The organizations received $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.
The grant donations are part of a larger effort from State Farm to give $1.6 million to U.S. communities in celebration of its 100th anniversary. Raymond selected the two non-profits herself, an opportunity she earned for her outstanding community engagement.
“There are 19,000 agents throughout the company,” a press release from State Farm states. “Kaitlyn was recognized for her community support and volunteerism, as well as for recording her Acts of Good.”
The State Farm grant will help provide Aunt Dot’s Place with quality food to food-insecure community members in Essex, Essex Junction, Westford, Underhill and Jericho, the release states.
“We’re seeing the needs are greater than ever in our communities,” Kitty Daly, head facilitator of Aunt Dot’s place, states in the release. “I want to thank Kaitlyn and State Farm for this funding. It will go a long way in helping us keep area families together at the dinner table.”
The Rotary Club of Essex serves the same communities as Aunt Dot’s Place but focuses on a variety of topics. The grant from State Farm will aid three main projects from the club:
Operation Warm, a project aiming to provide 175 coats to children for the winter
Scholarships for local students who are going to college
Collecting food and supplies for the food insecure.
Community Diversity & Spirit Event, an event that will provide music, dancing, food and fun to community members, including new Americans
“Internationally and in the very neighborhoods where we live, the Essex Rotary Club will put these donations to good use helping our friends and neighbors through these difficult times," Patrick Murray, president of Essex Rotary, states in the release.
