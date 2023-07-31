ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — The Essex Police Department’s National Night out will be held tomorrow, Aug. 1 from 5-7 p.m at the Essex High School.
“This event is conducted annually to strengthen community partnerships and increase participation in crime prevention efforts,” the City’s website states.
In past years the festivities have included Mini Golf on the Go, The Big Blue Trunk, Top Hat Entertainment, Child ID Kits provided by Woodmen of the World, a driving simulator, raffles, first responder vehicles, child seat safety display and more.
Some organizations participating in the event includes the Town of Essex Parks & Recreation, Essex Junction Recreation & Parks, Brownell Library, Essex Free Library, Essex Rescue and The Big Blue Trunk.
“Join us for music, food, and a fun NIGHT OUT,” the Town’s website states.
