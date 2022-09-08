ESSEX — Stepping into Nance Driscoll’s apartment feels like walking through a painter’s gallery, minus the kitchen countertop and living room furniture.
The walls are lined with framed pieces of birch wood and paintings of all different sizes. Some are as big as the artist who created them while others could fit on a postcard.
Despite her vast collection of original works, Driscoll didn’t begin painting until later in life.
Before settling down, Driscoll and her husband traveled Europe through the international house exchange program, staying in 23 different homes. The most memorable location for her was an apartment in Monte Carlo that looked out on the prince’s yacht.
“It was just to die for,” Driscoll said, reminiscing.
After traveling she and her husband settled down in Cape Cod. There, she learned to paint.
“That’s where I decided to do some artwork,” Driscoll said. “I joined some classes and won some awards and I was off and running.”
Driscoll began painting with watercolors and pastels, eventually working her way up to oils.
“Oil’s a little trickier and it's more expensive, it takes longer to dry and all of those things, but my preference now is oil,” Driscoll said.
The Cape was a big inspiration with so much to paint and so many workshops to learn from.
“It was a natural thing for me to do, and my husband was a writer,” she said. “So it was a perfect combination. You know, he wrote his book that was published and I had started on my art.”
After her husband died Driscoll returned to Essex because of her children who started their lives here and her granddaughter who is attending the University of Vermont.
Since moving back to Essex and into her new apartment Driscoll has taken a few online art classes at UVM.
“The instructor had us do a melding of master painters, so this is a Picasso and a Goya,” Driscoll says gesturing to her work hung on her bedroom wall.
Driscoll continues to refer back to this work for inspiration when she wants to create something different. Outside of the classroom setting she pulls inspiration from works created by her peers in the Essex Art League.
“I love to look at other people's work,” Driscoll said. “I think we always can learn more all the time, especially artists because there are many, many different styles and different techniques and things that you learn from other people.”
Some of her favorite works include abstract watercolors with subjects that can only be revealed by the name of the piece, a mixed media portrait and a large seascape painting completed with a gold frame.
