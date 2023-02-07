EWSD — The Essex Fire Department is hosting its annual blood drive Feb. 11 in honor of Addi Carroll who passed in June 2022 after battling a “complex undiagnosable mystery disease.”
“Addi lived a Big Beautiful Life with unparalleled passion and purpose,” Tammy Carroll stated in a press release she wrote about the blood drive honoring her daughter. “She had an indomitable spirit and met life with joy, never acknowledging her life was hard. Not once.”
The Essex Fire Department is asking community members to donate blood to help those battling diseases like Addi. The blood drive will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Founders Memorial School. Those who would like to donate blood must schedule an appointment.
To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and enter “ADDI” in the search box next to the “make an appointment” button.
As of Feb. 6 there are 34 appointments still available. Tammy encourages those unable to donate blood at the Feb. 11 blood drive to make a donation to the Essex Firefighter’s Association or Big Beautiful Life.
“Blood products gave Addi life countless times, allowing her to live more life than most in only 12 short years. Now that her medical battle is done, we hope she leaves everyone her life has touched, inspired to be present in life, believe in possibilities, find joy, be an engaged member of their community and help others,” Tammy stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.