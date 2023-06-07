EWSD — Albert D. Lawton Intermediate French students joined 4,000 other schools in 23 countries for the Manie Musicale, an international song competition.
The competition music was chosen by a committee who selected 16 songs released in the previous year that represented diverse French-speaking cultures, and created a bracket based on Youtube views.
“Students learned about the artists and where they were from, the lyrics, and what they meant, and generally gained an appreciation of both the language and the cultures of the Francophone world,” EWSD communications stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.