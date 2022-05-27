ESSEX JUNCTION — In a classroom filled with penguins, Red Sox merchandise and the laughter of his current sixth grade class, humanities teacher Peter Gustafson is working his final weeks before he retires after 42 years of teaching.
Gustafson, known as Mr. G by his students, first came to Albert D. Lawton Middle School in 1980. During his 42 years, Mr. G taught 5,000 students and coached 3,000 student athletes on the track and field team, according to a May 13 email from Gustafson.
On his way into retirement, Gustafson is not looking to slow down at all.
“Some people fade away into the sunset but I’m going to keep working and doing what I do,” he said, seated at his desk in room C-6 after his homeroom students left for their next class on Friday.
Outside of the classroom, Gustafson helped start the cross country team at ADL, debuting with a group of 89 students because he refused to cut anyone from the team, according to a November 27, 2018 article by the Essex Westford School District.
Gustafson stepped away from the team in 1984 when his first son was born but returned to it in 2018 to finish out his time at ADL the way it began.
Before becoming a teacher, Gustafson was a radio announcer at WSNO-FM in Barre, Vermont. There, he met his wife, who he married in 1971.
After stepping away from his role as a sportscaster and disc jockey, Gustafson became the manager at a Firestone Tire store. He then returned to college at the University of Vermont and graduated at 30 years-old.
“Once I started to take those UVM courses I really started to think about being a teacher,” Gustafson said.
ADL students appreciate Gustafson and all his contributions to the school, stated principal Jennifer Wood in a May 27 email to the Reporter.
“Peter has a deep affection for ADL and cares very much about our community,” Wood stated. “He loves to share his knowledge about ADL history and traditions with students, staff and families. He has tremendous energy and a smile on his face every morning!”
Now in his final year of teaching, Gustafson said he would like his students to be good worldwide citizens.
Community service is very important to Gustafson. He is a 20-year volunteer at the Flynn Theatre, now a house captain where he is in charge of the shoots for two shows a month. He volunteers in the summer for the St. Michaels’ Playhouse and the Mozart Festival.
Gustafson said he has also helped feed people at Sweetwaters restaurant in Burlington on Thanksgiving for the past 20 years, feeding over 1,000 people that day.
“[Volunteering] is one of the things I keep pushing on my own kids as they come through,” Gustafson said. “I say, ‘It’s much more than just you, even at your age you can do something. As you get older reach out to your own community and then reach out further.’”
After retiring, Gustafson plans to continue to volunteer for his community.
“I’ll volunteer as long as I’m able to walk,” he said.
Outside of volunteering, Gustafson is still considering what he will do once he retires. He says he may work in Washington, D.C. for two months out of the year acting as a host for touring student groups. He may also work as a coach for the ADL track and cross country team.
“It all depends on how my grandkids need me,” Gustafson said.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Gustafson has not been able to see his grandchildren, now ages 7 and 3 and a half, as much as he would have liked.
Gustafson encourages teachers who are now beginning their careers to persevere.
“Stay with it,” Gustafson said. “It’s hard your first few years until you have all your lesson plans in place, but you’re going to find that you’ll love it.”
