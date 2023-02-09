EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at Essex High School. After searching the school the police department determined the call to have been a hoax.
As of Feb. 8 the Vermont state police are aware of 21 schools targeted by the hoax calls. The calls were made between 8:40-10:50 a.m. to the main lines of dispatch centers, police departments or town offices across the state.
“All of the threats were determined to be unfounded,” the Vermont State Police news release states.
The calls appear to have been made by a person and are not believed to have been automated.
The initial investigation determined all of the calls were made with a Voice Over Internet Protocol service and none of them originated from spoofed 802 area codes which initial reporting indicated, according to the VSP. Spoofed area codes allow a caller to trick caller ID to place false information.
“These calls were a hoax—an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited,” Gov. Phil Scott stated in a Feb. 8 press release.
Essex High School was not named in the Essex Police Department press release as a safety precaution.
“I didn’t want everyone from the press to go over to the high school and gather there…I didn't want to cause more confusion for the high school than what needs to be,” Sgt. Paul Courtois, told the Reporter Feb. 9.
This incident is still an active investigation and EPD asks anyone who has any information about the incident to contact the Essex Police at 802-878-8331.
“These events are unnerving for everyone – students, teachers, parents and Vermonters,” Scott stated. “We can use this energy to come together because unity is the most powerful way to ensure terrorists do not achieve their goals.”
The governor's office, Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local partners are continuing to monitor the situation. Once all the facts are gathered they will debrief on the incident to strengthen their response.
