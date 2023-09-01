ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — April 20, 2022 and July 1, 2023 mark two dates in Vermont history: when the state’s tenth city was created, and the first municipality separation in 100 years.
But behind the breaking news and celebrations of these momentous occasions was the work done by the Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction staff and municipal officials.
During twice-monthly Selectboard and City Council meetings, and daily in the town and city offices, hard work was done to work through the logistics of the separation.
And this work has not yet been completed.
“We're still working through separation parts and pieces and getting things set up,” City Manager Regina Mahony said. “I just don't know how many folks in the public realize what's all in there and what [the separation] entails.”
Pre-separation decisions
Since 1892, the Village of Essex Junction was an incorporated municipality within the Town of Essex, resulting in Village residents belonging to both municipalities.
Today, residents of Essex and Essex Junction have grown up with the question of “merger or separation,” which was first introduced in 1958.
Whether it was at the polls, in selectboard/trustees meetings, or something to think about while waiting for the Five Corners light to turn green, the question lived through generations and was asked for the final time in April 2021.
Following that failed merger vote — by 19 ballots — the then-Village had a contingency plan. Should the merger vote fail, Village residents would have their own vote: do we separate?
Now, in 2023, there is a definitive answer to the question that spanned decades.
“We've spent so much time, certainly in my time here, which is over 10 years, talking about merger and then separation, and now we have an answer,” Town Manager Greg Duggan said. “We know who we're serving. And that can be our focus.”
This sentiment is shared by the City.
“My sense from staff as a whole is there’s relief that this merger or not merger conversation is over, and we’ve chosen a path,” Mahony said.
A year of transition
Municipal changes are famously slow, so the act of completely separating the municipalities within one year was no small task.
“We had a, I want to say, a 12-year plan for phasing in [the merger],” City Councilor Raj Chawla said. “So in many ways, ripping off the band aid and getting it done in the first budget year was a little more satisfying. We got a lot done.”
To spearhead that work, the Essex Junction City Council and Essex Selectboard each hired a municipal manager following the departure of Unified Manager Evan Teich.
The City selected Regina Mahoney in August 2022, who previously worked as the planning program manager for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. The Town promoted Greg Duggan, who had previously been deputy manager.
As the new municipal leaders of their respective communities, Mahoney and Duggan helped oversee a long list of other changes and decisions including:
New municipal charters
New land development code
New ordinance codec
Separate IT systems and safely transferring files
New municipal clerks
The biggest lift for the Town and the City were their financial year 2024 budgets, the first one each municipality would have on their own. These independent budgets were difficult to work through for different reasons.
The Town had to create a reasonable budget after losing Village taxpayers, which equated to 41% of its tax base. The City had to create its first-ever independent budget from scratch. After months of discussions, both budgets were approved by voters on Town Meeting Day, a big milestone in the separation process.
Residents are just now seeing the effects of those votes with the tax bills they received in the mail, and some Town residents are frustrated by their 23% tax increase compared to the City’s .4% increase.
Looking to the future
With much of the work of separation behind them, each community now has more freedom to think about other initiatives and projects.
The Town wants a new municipal office, which it plans to build on property it is acquiring on 81 Main Street. The current Town office resides within the boundaries of Essex Junction, and moving the office could potentially create a new town center that Watts hopes is attractive and walkable.
The Selectboard is also soliciting ideas for a new Town logo, which would ideally represent Essex as a place “where town meets country.”
Over in the City, officials and volunteers are also focused on the city center. Five Corners is getting an overhaul with the 12-year-planned Crescent Connector project, which aims to improve traffic flow and is expected to be completed by November 2024. The City is also hoping to bring a more welcoming gathering space to the intersection with the Main Street Pocket Park.
Both municipalities are also undergoing major planning processes for future development and growth.
The Essex Town Plan will be a visionary eight-year guide of goals for Town growth. Among what the Town Plan shapes is zoning and subdivision regulations, which determine what can be built and where.
The City’s version of the “Town Plan” is its strategic plan. The strategic plan sets priorities for the City’s next five years with goals voiced by the public and, the city hopes, traditionally underrepresented populations.
City Council announced at its Aug. 9 meeting it will be working with the consultant group Future iQ through the strategic planning process.
With these two major future planning efforts ongoing, public input is crucial. One drawback to the end of the merger-separation question has been the limited participation at municipal meetings, Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said.
“There's a core group of people that do come quite frequently and we're trying to listen to what they're saying, but it's hard to tell representative opinion of where everybody thinks we should be going,” Watts said.
Joining committees, attending meetings, voting for upcoming selectboard/city council seats or even running for those seats is the best way to shape the future Town or City from a resident perspective.
With Tracey Delphia, Andrew Brown and Amber Thibeault’s terms ending in 2024, there will be one seat for the Town open and two for the City this coming spring.
Once the building is going up, or the road is being widened, or the budget is approved, it’s too late to voice concern. All of the conversations about what the Town and City will look like in five to ten years are happening now.
