ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Community Historical Society has a unique opportunity for local artists: paint the 130-year-old slate roof tiles from the Fort Ethan Allen water tower.
The painted tiles will be sold to raise funds for the restoration of the water tower, an effort that’s been taking place since 2016. The historical society will also be selling un-painted tiles.
It's not often an artist can paint on a material with over one hundred years of history. The tiles saw the Buffalo Soldiers from 1909-1913, an influx in military personnel during World War I and World War IIand the transition of the fort from calvary to artillery to an air force space.
The tower used to be open to visitors. Tours were given to hundreds of people who climbed the 103 stairs and saw the view of the Champlain Valley from the top.
“However, the 100-plus-year-old stairs have deteriorated to the point where it is no longer safe to climb them, and ECHS is unable to open the Water Tower to the public,” the historical societies webpage states.
The restoration is occurring to ensure the Town of Essex can hold onto an important part of its history. The effort is the largest one the historical society has undertaken since its founding 25 years ago.
A fundraising goal of $440,000 will restore the stairs, roof and the masonry of the water tower.
The fundraising done so far includes soliciting donations and submitting applications for historic preservation grants.
“Most of the historic preservation grants require a 50/50 match and many have a stipulation that work needs to be started, and sometimes completed, within a year of receiving the grant funding. Therefore, it is imperative to have our 50 percent available before submitting the application,” the society’s webpage states.
This year, the historical society raised enough money to restore the windows and the roof, which is how it is now able to offer the stale tiles currently available.
So far, the historical society has had four artists reach out, one of them a high school art teacher who is interested in 15-20 tiles for her class.
There is no deadline to sign up to paint a tile, Ann Gray, treasurer of the historical society told the Reporter.
“We only have 500 plus, so we're not going to run out anytime soon,” she said.
Painted tiles are selling for $50 and non-painted tiles for $15-20 depending on the size and condition.
“If someone has a family member that served at the fort, they might want to Modge Podge that person’s picture on the slate,” Gray said, describing how the slates could make good gifts.
The tiles can be purchased at the Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum located at 3 Browns River Rd. The museum is open Sundays from 1-4 p.m., though the society is happy to meet anyone at a different time if they contact the society through its website.
The historical society will also be at area craft shows and the upcoming Explore Essex event selling the annual calendar.
