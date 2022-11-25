EWSD — At eighteen months old, author Meghan Fyrberg’s son was fascinated with the moon. Treading down the snow covered hill he tried to catch up with the glowing sphere in the sky, but once he reached a wall of trees he could only stand and stare at the moon.
“It’s a picture book in the making,” one of Fyrberg’s friends commented on the photo she uploaded of her son watching the moon sit above the treeline that towered over him. Three years later, Fyrberg published “A Way to the Moon,” inspired by the moment she had with her son.
Fyrberg began working on the story as soon as the idea was planted in her mind. After she settled on an outline influenced by the phrases of the moon, the book took two months to write.
“I didn't know where the idea would go, but I planned it out and started writing. I knew I wanted to have a teaching aspect to it,” Fyrberg stated in an email to the Reporter. “I wanted readers to learn about moon phases as well as see how the seasons change through illustrations.”
“A Way to the Moon” is the first book Fyrberg has written. Before writing it she was a teacher at Summit Street Elementary. Fyrberg has since returned to working in EWSD.
“I taught second grade for a little over 10 years [and the moon phases] was one of the things I taught, so it was kind of ingrained in my mind,” Fyrberg said.
At first, the book was just a personal project that she didn’t tell anyone about. After sharing the work with her husband and her sister, Fyrberg was encouraged to publish it.
The piece went through many drafts, which she read to her son to find mistakes. Eventually, he memorized the words.
“Right before the book went to a digital proof I was reading it again and I noticed that I kept using a word over and over, so I started to change things. Now if I read it to him he thinks ‘it's a mistake,’ and that the real words are…”
Fyrberg sent the manuscript to various publishing companies before deciding to self-publish with the Onion River Press, a small independent and local publisher based out of Phoenix Books in Vermont.
Authors who self-publish need to have all the pieces of the book ready before they publish, including the accompanying art. Fyrberg knew she couldn't be the illustrator so she turned to her mother-in-law Pamela Fyrberg.
“I had seen my mother in law draw a lot with my son so I asked her if she'd be willing to do the illustrations for the story,” she said. “I just liked her work and my own child liked her work, so I thought it would be more meaningful and make the whole project more personal.”
Inspired by Peter Reynolds, a Canadian author and illustrator of children’s books, Fyrberg knew she wanted the art in a watercolor style. She and Pamela worked collaboratively, with Pamela drawing the illustrations and Fyrberg painting over them.
“I did many, many, many drafts at the kitchen island painting and [my son] would have his own copies and he would just sit beside me painting them as well,” Fyrberg said.
One message Fyrberg has for those interested in writing a book is that anyone can do it.
“You don't need much to get started. Take a small moment and go from there. Choose a subject or idea that is important to you,” Fyrberg said. “I really didn't have any big tools. I used my notebook, a pen and Crayola watercolors.”
Since publishing her book, one question has followed Fyrberg around: will you be working on another book?
“I am proud of this book and that we did it together. As for the future, I have some ideas floating around in my head,” Fyrberg said.
“A Way to the Moon,” can be found in Phoenix Books, at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon, though Fyrberg’s son may disagree with the words in the final print copy.
