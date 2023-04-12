EWSD — Voters trickled in and out of the polls for Essex Junction’s Town Meeting Day April 11, with 76% of voters casting ballots by mail before the actual election day.
This was the 130th Town Meeting Day for Essex Junction, but the first for the new city. All 11 ballot items passed with the “yes” votes holding a significant margin. The closest results were for Article 1, asking voters to approve the fiscal year 2024 budget.
This was the first solo budget the City has created since its separation from the Town of Essex in July 2022.
The contested City Council election was highly anticipated with posts for and against certain candidates filling the Essex Town and Essex Junction Facebook pages in the weeks leading up to the election. Candidates Marcus Certa and Elaine Haney will be the City’s newest councilors.
This marks Certa’s first time in political office, and he is honored to have been voted in.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude. As a first time candidate, I didn't know what to expect and based on these numbers I feel an overwhelming sense of confidence came from voters and now the responsibility begins. I look forward to working with the council and City staff to improve the city,” Certa told the Reporter.
Haney will be returning to Lincoln Hall after previously serving as a Village Trustee for seven years.
“I am so honored and excited to be elected to the Essex Junction City Council. I can’t wait to get started on the work of our community. I’m looking forward to connecting with residents and working with the Council on upcoming projects like the Crescent Connector, and planning our new City’s future,” Haney told the Reporter.
Candidate Jason Struthers is disappointed with the loss, where he earned 704 votes to Certa’s 1,158 and Haney’s 1,342, but the campaign was not a total waste for him.
“I'm feeling disappointed of course. I'm always in it to win it so to speak. It was an honor to run and an absolute privilege to meet so many new people in the community I love,” Struthers told the Reporter.
Struthers said he plans to remain engaged in the community and will continue to attend City Council meetings.
Twenty-eight-percent of the ballots cast toward Article 1 voted the budget down. Had the “no” votes won, the budget would have needed to be changed and a new election would have been held until the budget was approved.
The City’s voter turnout for Town Meeting was more than double Essex Town’s, with 25% of registered voters casting ballots compared to the Town’s 10.9% on March 7.
The City mailed ballots out to voters, and that has been shown to increase turnout. The Town did not have a contested Selectboard election which could have contributed to the lower turnout.
Find the full results here.
