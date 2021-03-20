A strong fourth quarter comeback came up just short Friday night for the hosting Hornets.
Second-seeded Essex High School (EHS) fell 51-46 to Burlington High School (BHS) in the quarterfinals of the Vermont D1 state championship tournament -- losing to a strong No. 7 seed that defeated its opening round opponent by 28 points Tuesday.
It was the second close game between the two sides this year as the Hornets beat BHS 63-57 in the Feb. 12 season opener.
Game at a glance
Essex was whistled early and often in the opening half -- picking up four fouls in the first 102 seconds of play. Burlington would be in the bonus by the end of the first quarter, but EHS was still able to keep pace to trail just 11-10 by its end.
BHS would notch the first 6 points of the second frame to go up 17-10 -- only to see the Hornets answer with a 10-3 run to tie it up. The visitors used the foul situation to get to the free throw line in the closing minutes of the half, however, to go into the break with a 25-22 edge.
EHS didn’t fare well from the floor after play resumed and scored just 4 points in the third while Burlington pulled out to a 36-26 upper hand by the end of the quarter. The Seahorses padded that cushion shortly into the fourth before Essex started surging back.
The Hornets rallied for 9 unanswered points through the fourth to get it back to a one-possession game midway through the stanza. A back-and-forth ensued the rest of the way with Burlington clinging to a 45-44 lead with 44 seconds left in regulation.
Essex was forced to foul and send BHS to the charity stripe, but a missed free throw during a 1-and-1 situation gave the hosts a chance to tie it up in the waning seconds. EHS couldn’t get a shot off, however, before the Seahorses put it away from the line.
Game notes
- EHS finishes the season with an overall record of 8-1.
- Hornet junior Paige Winter scored a team-high 20 points -- going 3-4 from the free throw line and notching 11 of her points in the fourth quarter.
- Junior Emilyrose Mercer had 7 points with 5 of those coming from the charity stripe.
- Senior Anna Sabourin scored 6 points while classmate Olivia Noyes registered 5. Fellow senior Emma Sabourin knocked down a 3-pointer in her last game as a Hornet.
- The loss snaps Essex’s seven-game winning streak over the Seahorses dating back to the 2018 playoffs.
- 2021 was the third time in the last four years that EHS and Burlington have matched up in the postseason.
