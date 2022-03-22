On April 12, voters will be asked to approve the Essex Westford School District’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Here’s what you need to know about the proposed budget and how it could affect your property taxes.
How much is the school budget for fiscal year 2023?
The school budget is currently $86,008,927 for the school district and $8,226,539 for the Center for Technology, Essex.
These values do not include any federal or state grants or other sources of funding for the district.
The district expects its expenses to increase by 8.8% this year. This is largely due to investing $4,276,880 more in the EWSD General Fund.
Approximately $1.85 million of that increase will go toward direct classroom instruction, which Board Chair Erin Knox said during a March 15 informational meeting was overwhelmingly what the community asked for during a ThoughtExchange held in December 2021. More than 400 participants provided over 300 thoughts.
That $1.85 million will be invested in a grade K/1 teacher and a grade 3 teacher as well as in music, physical education, STEM and English Language Learning teachers. Two math interventionists will also be hired.
Investments in the district’s facilities make up another part of the general fund increase.
Are property taxes increasing?
At the March 15 meeting, EWSD’s chief operating officer, Brian Donahue said taxpayers will pay less in property taxes even as the ESWD budget increases this year.
Westford’s tax rate will decrease by 0.12% while Essex Junction and Essex Town’s tax rate will decrease by 0.42%.
The reason ESWD can spend more but not need as much in property taxes is because of additional state and federal grants given to support schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. ESWD is receiving $3,744,4171 in additional funding from these sources.
Board member Brendan Kinney said the relatively steady tax rate is also a consequence of merging the Essex and Westford school districts in 2017.
“One of the promises of bringing our districts together was that over time we would see a reduced tax rate,” he said. “It’s very gratifying to see that since we came together as one district, we have seen a 12% decrease in the homestead tax rate.”
How is the budget proposed to be spent?
$60,690,295, or about 60% of the budget, is being spent on instructional programs ranging from mainstream instruction to special education, athletics and co-curricular activities.
$14,014,426, or about 15% of the budget, will be spent on instructional supports such as guidance counselors, nurses, educational coaches and librarians.
$29,648,233, or about 25% of the budget, will be used for administrative support, such as the school board and superintendent. Nutrition services, technology, facilities and transportation expenses also fall into this category.
“Administrative support doesn’t necessarily mean corner offices or executive support. It really is all of those things, many of which, like transportation and child nutrition, have a direct service to students,” Donahue said.
How much money is being spent on teachers and staff?
Approximately 80% every dollar spent is on salaries and benefits for teachers and staff while the other 20% is on non-personnel costs.
“As a district, our highest expense is an investment in a highly-skilled staff,” Knox said. “Our district invests heavily in very qualified staff.”
When are residents voting on the budget?
Voting for the school budget will take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. Essex Junction residents will vote at Essex High School, Essex Town residents will vote at Essex Middle School and Westford residents will vote at Westford School.
To request a paper ballot call 802-878-8168. For more information about the budget visit www.eswd.org/budget beginning April 1.
