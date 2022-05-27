Here are 3 ways traffic could impact cars and pedestrians this weekend:
Essex Memorial Day Parade
The parade and the Memorial Day 5K will close Pearl Street from Five Corners to Warner Avenue, and Lincoln Street from Five Corners to Pinecrest Drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
Main, Park and Maple Streets will be reduced to one lane in each direction during this time. Motorists should expect delays and find alternative routes.
Champlain Valley Expo concert
An Avett Brothers concert at the Champlain Valley Expo might cause slight traffic delays at the entrances from 5-7p.m. on Sunday, May 29.
Densmore Road culvert replacement
A culvert replacement project will close Densmore Drive to vehicular traffic and pedestrians starting Monday, May 30.
Detours will be in place along Route 15 and Brickyard Road. This project should be completed by the end of August.
