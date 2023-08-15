ESSEX TOWN — Taxes in Essex Town will be slightly more than anticipated this year, with 2024 taxes rising 22.73% over the previous year.
This is because the Town has an updated value of its grand list, or all taxable property within its boundaries.
“The grand list didn’t grow as much as we projected at Town Meeting,” Selectboard Chair Andy Watts said during an Aug. 7 meeting.
Appeals and adjustments dropped the grand list by about $100,000, which caused the general tax rate to increase from 22% to 22.73%
A median home of $280,000 in the Town will have a total tax bill of $1,983, which is an increase of $377 compared to the prior fiscal year.In comparison, City residents will see a $1 increase on the average assessed home of $280,000.
Back on Town Meeting Day, voters approved a Town budget of approximately $15.4 million for July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Now separated from the City of Essex Junction, Town residents need to take up more of the bill in order to maintain the same level of municipal services.
After updating the value of its grand list, the Town has a finalized tax rate of $0.7083 per $100 of assessed value.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the meeting packet here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.