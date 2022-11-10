GENERAL ELECTION — The Reporter spent Nov. 8 traveling back and fourth between Essex High School and Essex Middle School to document the general election. Below is a series of photos capturing the polls.
Early voters walk in moments after the polls open at 7:00 a.m. Nov. 8.
Voters walk into Essex High School Nov. 8 to place their votes on the general election ballot.
The CHI-22 ballot counter sits inside the Essex High School gym Nov. 8.
"Vote Infinite" is written outside Essex High School in chalk as students walk past it into the school Nov. 8.
EHS students walk through the counselors entrance on Nov. 8 at their instruction of EHS staff while community members enter through the main doors to place their votes on the general election ballot
A supporter of Maryse Dunbar and Gerald Malloy stood outside Essex High School Nov. 8 reading the politicking rules handed out to him in the morning.
Jessie Ingraham, CHI-23 came to the polls at 7:00 a.m. to vote because she was up early and she needed to register, so she wanted to beat the lines.
Toni Morgan, Essex Junction, was at the polls early in the morning to support democracy, holding a Martine Larocque Gulick campaign sign and a "Democrats for Democracy" sign.
Dennis Thibeault CHI-23 stood outside Essex High School campgaining for Martine Larocque Gulick Nov. 8.
St. Ambroise Azagoh-Kouadio ( Azzie), Chi-22 came to the polls before 8:00 a.m. because he is a morning person and because he was attending church after he placed his vote.
Cars line up as they wait to leave EHS after voting in the 2022 general election.
Voters fill out ballots at Essex Middle School polling station Nov. 8 for the General Election.
The wind holds the door open at Essex Middle School as voters enter the polling site Nov. 8.
Two voters walk into EMS, one wearing a pair of American themed Crocs.
Jeanine Blais, CHI-23 volunteered as a poll worker for the Primary election and has been volunteering for the past 14 years.
Alex Putnam stands outside the EMS polling site after voting in the 2022 general electoin. Putnam voted with the concern of making Vermont more affordable.
Christina Fontaine, CHI-23 stands outside the EMS polling site after voting because she wanted to have a say in who leads her state and ensure those who represent her share her policy values.
David Sands voted to uphold his civic duty. Sands votes in every election, including the primaries.
Alex Leclaar, CHI-24, voted to fulfill his civic duty, make sure his voice was heard and to give a "yes" vote to Prop 5.
Brianna Simons, CHI-24, was very excited to vote in this election so she could support women's rights.
Voters fill out ballots at Essex High School polling station Nov. 8 for the General Election.
Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Zuckerman won the
Lieutenant Governor race.
Irene Wrenner stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Wrenner won the
Chittenden North State Senate race.
State Rep candidates Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) and Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) stand outside Essex High School Nov. 8. Dolan and Houghton won the two seat race.
State Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, (P/D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Vyhovsky won one of three seats in the
Chittenden Central State Senate race.
State Rep. Alyssa Black (D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Black won the CHI-23 State Representative race.
Leonora Dodge stands outside the Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Dodge won one seat in the two-seat CHI-23 State Representative race.
State Rep. Rey Garofano (D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Garofano won one seat in the two seat
CHI-23 State Representative race.
Maryse Dunbar stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Dunbar lost the two-seat CHI-23 State Representative race.
Denis White stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. White lost the two-seat CHI-23 State Representative race.
