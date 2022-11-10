ELECTION DAY EHS

Voters fill out ballots at Essex High School polling station Nov. 8 for the General Election.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

GENERAL ELECTION — The Reporter spent Nov. 8 traveling back and fourth between Essex High School and Essex Middle School to document the general election. Below is a series of photos capturing the polls.

Read here for a detailed blog of election day.

Read here for the election results.

Election Day.jpg
HS election.jpg

Early voters walk in moments after the polls open at 7:00 a.m. Nov. 8.
HS election_3.jpg

Voters walk into Essex High School Nov. 8 to place their votes on the general election ballot.
HS election_1.jpg

The CHI-22 ballot counter sits inside the Essex High School gym Nov. 8.
HS election_5.jpg

"Vote Infinite" is written outside Essex High School in chalk as students walk past it into the school Nov. 8.
HS election_4.jpg

EHS students walk through the counselors entrance on Nov. 8 at their instruction of EHS staff while community members enter through the main doors to place their votes on the general election ballot
HS election_2.jpg

A supporter of Maryse Dunbar and Gerald Malloy stood outside Essex High School Nov. 8 reading the politicking rules handed out to him in the morning.
Election Day _1.jpg

Jessie Ingraham, CHI-23 came to the polls at 7:00 a.m. to vote because she was up early and she needed to register, so she wanted to beat the lines.
Election Day _2.jpg

Toni Morgan, Essex Junction, was at the polls early in the morning to support democracy, holding a Martine Larocque Gulick campaign sign and a "Democrats for Democracy" sign.
Election Day _3.jpg

Dennis Thibeault CHI-23 stood outside Essex High School campgaining for Martine Larocque Gulick Nov. 8.
Election Day _4.jpg

St. Ambroise Azagoh-Kouadio (Azzie), Chi-22 came to the polls before 8:00 a.m. because he is a morning person and because he was attending church after he placed his vote.
HS election_6.jpg

Cars line up as they wait to leave EHS after voting in the 2022 general election. 
Election Day EMS

Voters fill out ballots at Essex Middle School polling station Nov. 8 for the General Election.
MS election.jpg

The wind holds the door open at Essex Middle School as voters enter the polling site Nov. 8.
MS election_1.jpg

Two voters walk into EMS, one wearing a pair of American themed Crocs.
Election Day _5.jpg

Jeanine Blais, CHI-23 volunteered as a poll worker for the Primary election and has been volunteering for the past 14 years.
Election Day _6.jpg

Alex Putnam stands outside the EMS polling site after voting in the 2022 general electoin. Putnam voted with the concern of making Vermont more affordable.
Election Day _7.jpg

Christina Fontaine, CHI-23 stands outside the EMS polling site after voting because she wanted to have a say in who leads her state and ensure those who represent her share her policy values.
Election Day _9.jpg

David Sands voted to uphold his civic duty. Sands votes in every election, including the primaries. 
Election Day _8.jpg

Alex Leclaar, CHI-24, voted to fulfill his civic duty, make sure his voice was heard and to give a "yes" vote to Prop 5.
Election Day _10.jpg

Brianna Simons, CHI-24, was very excited to vote in this election so she could support women's rights.
Election Day .jpg

Voters fill out ballots at Essex High School polling station Nov. 8 for the General Election.
David Zuckerman

Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Zuckerman won the Lieutenant Governor race.
Irene wrenner

Irene Wrenner stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Wrenner  won the Chittenden North State Senate race.
Rep. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) and Rep. Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction)

State Rep candidates Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) and Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) stand outside Essex High School Nov. 8. Dolan and Houghton won the two seat race.
Tanya Vyhovsky

State Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, (P/D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Vyhovsky won one of three seats in the Chittenden Central State Senate race.
Alyssa Black

State Rep. Alyssa Black (D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Black won the CHI-23 State Representative race.
leonora dodge

Leonora Dodge stands outside the Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Dodge won one seat in the two-seat CHI-23 State Representative race.
Rey Garofano

State Rep. Rey Garofano (D-Essex) stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Garofano won one seat in the two seat CHI-23 State Representative race.
Maryse Dunbar

Maryse Dunbar stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. Dunbar lost the two-seat CHI-23 State Representative race.
Denis White

Denis White

Denis White stands outside Essex Middle School Nov. 8. White lost the two-seat CHI-23 State Representative race.

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni | she/her/hers | Reporter | Kate covers Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction municipal meetings, schools and local businesses through written and visual storytelling. She’s a recent graduate of the University of Vermont. To reach sher

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you