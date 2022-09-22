EWSD — “Schools are safe, we’re in a safe place, Vermont is safe, Essex is safe but could it happen at any moment? Yes,” said Garry Scott, director of facilities and district safety for EWSD.
Scott delivered a safety update to the school board during its meeting Sept. 21 and discussed the plans and procedures the school district has set in place and what is still being worked on. Overall, he said the school district is in line with industry standards.
One balance Scott said is important to strike is keeping an open learning environment while preparing for emergencies.
“[We need to] prepare and plan and have these things in case so that if when it does go bad, we do the best we can,” Scott said.
DRILLS and TRAINING
The district has adopted the U.S. Homeland Security’s “run, hide, fight, resist” protocol which allows teachers to communicate with their students in ways they understand to keep fear out of the drill.
The goal for this method is to build muscle memory in students so they know how to react whether it’s a chemical spill or an intruder. The district currently has drills for this protocol scheduled once a month.
School administrators run through tabletop exercises frequently to work through different emergency scenarios. During these exercises, Scott tries to have the principal leave their team to work through the issues so they understand how to solve these problems alone.
The district follows the Vermont Agency of Education’s safety drill guide which dictates how many drills the school should run through each year. Because the 2022-23 school year is considered “normal” this year, the schools will be doing a lot more fire drills as well as violent intruder drills.
The district has a reunification drill video available to parents and guardians that explains what happens if students are evacuated and they need to be reunited with their families. More information for guardians about emergency preparedness can be found here.
Scott’s team pushed the state to create a crossing guards training which is now official and all of the crossing guards in the district have undergone the training.
Bus evacuation drills are held twice a year.
COMMUNICATION
The district set up a threat tip line to collect tips online anonymously. The tips are fielded by Scott and his colleagues and sent to the appropriate channels.
Families will be notified during an emergency by a new system that can contact specific people for localized issues or reach broadly across the district.
There is a district-wide radio system that Scott is currently trying to build on. As of now, it is still difficult to communicate with the Westford schools from Essex and Essex Junction. The system includes a districtwide emergency channel so in the event of an emergency people know what channel to use away from their individual school’s channel which is just for regular communication.
PREVENTION
The district adopted a threat assessment program, run by Dylan Macnamara, co-director of Student Support Services, to catch issues before they become bigger, by assessing each individual student issue and connecting them to the right resource. Sometimes the solutions look like speaking with the family.
The district has a strong relationship with the Essex Police Department, which prevents siloing of information, Scott said. If an officer is aware of an EWSD student experiencing a disturbance, they will communicate that with the school district and act accordingly.
Last year, the police department saw 350 total incidents related to school involvement, most of them relating to social welfare scenarios or traffic related issues.
In addition, cameras and door access are monitored during the afternoons and evenings when athletic games are held. A scheduling software program was implemented last year that helps the schools know who is in the buildings and who is supposed to be there.
PLANS
Each school has their own emergency operations plan. Scott said he meets with the school principals on a regular basis to reassess the plans and see if anything is missing.
Every police car in Essex has swipe access into all of the school buildings and the fire department has access with master keys, allowing all first responders to gain quick access to the buildings in the district.
The district has its own crisis response guide, which is a color-coded flip chart detailing possible scenarios that could occur and what to do during them. The school administrators and front office people have really enjoyed this tool, Scott said.
The district has started to develop an incident command structure for all major events where large groups of people will be gathered in one consolidated area such as prom, homecoming, convocation and graduation.
AREAS THAT STILL NEED WORK
Emergency operations plans for students with mobility issues, both physical and emotional, is still an area of concern for Scott.
He has already met individually with every student in the district who has a mobility issue to create a custom plan that works for them. The issue, he said, is making sure people outside those individual meetings know what to do in the case of an emergency.
Door propping is another challenge, Scott noted. Staff who are going outside with students will prop doors open to gain easy access back into the building, but this leaves the building vulnerable to someone entering without being seen.
Watch the full school board meeting here.
Find the school board meeting material here.
