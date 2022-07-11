ESSEX — A 14-year-old Essex resident is set to appear in Chittenden Superior Court today, July 11 to answer the charges of assault and robbery as an adult.
Children age 10 and older can be charged as an adult if they commit one of the 12 major offenses, according to EPD Sgt. Robert Hall.
The offenses, known as the “big 12” include arson causing death, assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault and robbery causing bodily injury, aggravated assault, murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, maiming, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, and burglary into an occupied dwelling, according to the Vermont government.
The Essex Police Department received two separate calls on July 8 about the male juvenile.
At 6:51 p.m. a 51-year-old male caller reported being threatened by the juvenile with a baseball bat, demanding his cell phone and passcode. Police reported the juvenile fled on foot without the man’s cell phone.
Then, at 8:32 p.m. the police received a call from a 25-year-old female, reporting she had been assaulted by a juvenile with a baseball bat when she did not immediately hand over her phone after he demanded she gives it to him.
The juvenile stole her phone and fled on foot. The woman was able to receive help from a nearby residence where she called the police.
After speaking with the police, the woman went to the UVM Medical Center Emergency Department to have her injuries treated.
Both encounters with the juvenile occurred in the area of the Tree Farm on Old Colchester Road. The police located the juvenile responsible for the assault and robbery at a nearby residence.
Police recovered and returned the stolen property to the owner, and at 9:26 p.m. the juvenile was taken into custody and brought to the Essex Police Department for processing.
The police released the juvenile to his guardian on the condition that he would appear in court on July 11.
The Essex Police Department plans to increase patrols in the area, according to a press release issued by Sgt. John Dunn.
