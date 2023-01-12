ESSEX JUNCTION — City Councilors Dan Kerin and George Tyler will not be seeking re-election to the city council, opening two seats for new voices to fill.
At the end of a four and a half hour meeting Wednesday night, both Kerin and Tyler announced they had no plans for re-election during the board member comments.
“I’ve been here 12 years and five years on the planning commission prior to that, seven years on the rec advisory council,” Kerin said, announcing his news first. “I’m still going to be engaged but I’m not going to be in this role.”
Tyler announced his plans immediately after.
“Likewise, after 15 years I’m not going to seek re-election. I think otherwise you’re probably going to have to move me out of here with a shovel,” Tyler said while laughing.
Tyler believes there are great candidates interested in the role and feels City Council needs to build up a “good back bench” of voices with new energy and perspectives.
Community members interested in running must submit a petition signed by 30 registered voters in the City of Essex Junction by March 6. The petition forms are available in the City Clerk’s office at 81 Main Street and should be available online next week.
