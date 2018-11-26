There will be a pair of Hornets representing Essex on the Twin State Field Hockey team. Senior back and co-captain Sarah Coulter was joined by fellow senior forward Hannah Neddo when the team was announced earlier this month. Both will be invited to travel to New Hampshire in June of 2019 as part of the Vermont All-Star team for an exhibition game.

The annual showcase of talent between the two states has been held since 1984, and even though the Granite State holds the overall record, 22-9-3, Vermont is coming off a 4-1 victory in their last meeting.

Coulter (21) and Neddo (6) led the Hornets to an 11-4 record in the 2018 season, which earned them the No.4 seed going into the postseason. The Hornets fell in the quarterfinals to No.5 Rice Memorial after being edged by a single goal. Fortunately the duo will get a chance to play one more game before their high school careers come to an end.