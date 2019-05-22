Thankfully, the scene was staged, but for Essex police officers who have experienced crashes just like it, last week’s mock DUI was a reminder of the real pain drunk drivers can cause.

Staged the day before prom, last Friday’s demonstration at Essex High School was an effort to reinforce the importance of making smart choices, according to Essex police officer Ryon Sorrell, who, like many officers, said he has seen first-hand the impact juvenile drunk driving can have on families.

“We know kids are doing things,” Sorrell said. “We want them to be smart on the choices they make, whether it be staying at somebody’s house, staying at the after prom party, whatever it is they’re doing, we want them to be safe.”

The mock DUI culminated a driving safety week coordinated by Essex High School teacher Deb Kalkstein-Lamb and Center for Technology, Essex instructor Linda Dulleba and featured activities like a texting-while-driving golf cart course and a roll over simulator.

The campaign was an attempt to show students how difficult it can be to stay safe on the road when they’re not paying attention or wearing their seatbelts, said Barbara Brody, a part-time teacher at the Center for Technology, Essex and the executive director of the Vermont Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association, who noted the leading cause of death for young teenagers is motor vehicle crashes, with the number one factor being distracted driving.

At the mock DUI last Friday, students watched such a scenario play out in real time, with police arriving on scene minutes after the crash to find one of the passengers dead. Partway through the demonstration, an Essex police officer, playing the role of the deceased teen’s parent, raced into the scene to confront the suspected drunk driver, getting himself arrested in the process.

The large crowd then watched firefighters cut through the roof of one of the vehicle’s so rescue workers could extract an injured passenger.

Michael Roberto, the high school’s resource officer, said he hoped the demonstration would make students think twice about getting behind the wheel if they’ve had any alcohol – even if they think it’s not enough to impact their driving.

“It only takes one thing to cause you to swerve a vehicle, and next thing you know you’re either hitting another family head on or crashing into a tree and killing yourself,” Roberto said.

He added the mock DUI shows students the real-life ramifications of driving drunk. “People get hurt, People die. People get arrested. This is the reality. If you’re making the choice to go out drinking and driving, this is on you. you’re making this choice. you’re causing all of this.

Sorrell said police hope to expand the demonstration into a two-year event, in which the first year focuses on the crash and the second year plays out a mock trial, so students can see the legal side as well.

Brody highlighted several other safety-themed events on the horizon, including the National Student Safety Conference in South Burlington this July. And she called on adults to play a role in promoting youth driving safety, too, explaining that children start to pick up the driving habits of their parents as young as 5 years old.

“We really need for them to role model the behaviors we want our students to learn,” she said.