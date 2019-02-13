Each year, The Essex Reporter poses questions to candidates seeking elected office to better inform voters.

This year, three candidates emerged for two three-year seats on the Essex Selectboard: incumbent Irene Wrenner and challengers Annie Cooper and Patrick Murray.

Voters will choose two of the three on March 5, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Town-outside-the-village voters cast ballots at Essex Middle School, while village voters do so at Essex High School.

We asked the candidates the following:

Why are you running for selectboard, and what qualifies you for this position? Do you support a merger between the town and village? If no, why? If so, what do you see as the biggest obstacles and how should the selectboard address them? Beyond consolidation, what should the selectboard’s priorities be over the next three years and why?



Patrick Murray

Married in 2007, One daughter born in Essex in 2010.

Moved to Essex Junction in 2009

Manager, Biology Stockroom at the University of Vermont (2000 -2003) and Senior Telecommunications Repair Technician at Sovernet Communications. (2003 – Present)

Producer, Writer and Director at Nightmare Vermont 2007-2017, Directed charitable giving for that organization. Member of Essex Junction Prudential Committee 2015 – 2016, Essex Westford School Board 2017 – Present, Regional Advisory Board Member for Center for Technology Essex and Burlington Tech Center 2017- Present, Elected Justice of the Peace 2019-2021.

1) I am running for Selectboard because I am fortunate enough to have been raised in this great state. I’ve been lucky to have chosen a community where I have never felt anything but welcome. That leaves me with a sense of obligation that I should be working to make everyone who comes here feel the same way. I believe that I have the experience to bring a respectful level of communication and work ethic to a group that needs to reach a community that is growing in size and diversity. My board work with EWSD will allow me to bring a level of synergy between the schools and the municipal government that can help facilitate rapid change and avoid financial pitfalls as presently one group is forced to react to changes in the other without institutional knowledge. I see myself as a bridge between our two largest local taxing entities.

2) I strongly support a merger between the town and the village. In a state with a declining and aging population it is very important for us to be a destination for families to settle when they’re looking at Vermont. We have an amazing marriage between Vermont urban and rural communities within the town’s borders so we should be rethinking competing with one another and refocus to see we are competing with surrounding towns to attract businesses and families that will make Essex their home. The largest hurdles we face now, with so much consolidated already, is the need to make sure we give a a voice to everyone on the future of Essex. The future governmental structure of our community will base its long term stability on ensuring everyone feels like they have representation going forward that will be listening to their concerns every step of the way.

3) Over the next 3 years, I feel that the Selectboard’s main goals should be looking into options for replacing our infrastructure on a more accelerated timetable than we currently have in place. We need to play catch up if we expect Essex to continue to grow as a community, specifically working to provide housing for middle class families. We need to provide better infrastructure to cope with the challenges presented by the school district’s transportation plan, and we need to look into how we accomplish these goals without an undue burden on the local property owners. Essex thrives when we can provide the best options for families moving into Chittenden county, which means competing with Williston, Shelburne and Colchester. The more that we can provide in terms of a great educational system, shopping, internet connectivity and quality roads/sidewalks the more successful we will be.

Irene Wrenner

Husband Kevin, Daughter (age 20), Son (age 17).

21 years living in Essex

B.Sc. in Industrial & Labor Relations from Cornell University

Past work experience in human resources, information technology, and communication.

Currently volunteer with several Town entities (Energy Committee, Board of Civil Authority, Governance Subcommittee) plus the EJU Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels.

Hobbies: Reading, Tennis, Contradancing

1) I’m running for re-election to continue connecting Essex residents to local government by sharing what I learn at town hall in a timely, transparent manner.

For the past 12 years, I’ve delivered on my promise to work hard and to demonstrate un-common sense.

I have shown up at every single Selectboard meeting since 2007.

I attend scores of other meetings each year in order to comprehend the big picture as well as other perspectives.

I regularly knock on doors to hear a variety of opinions. Therefore, I’m sensitive to the differences and commonalities among the 21,000 residents of Essex / Essex Jct.

My track record – on saving money, finding efficiencies, helping good things to happen, and nudging us to rethink some unwise proposals – is both extraordinary and clear. Details at www.irenewrenner.com.

2) Merger is a misnomer: Village residents are already residents of the Town, too.

I support combining similar service providers, one-function-at-at-time, when it makes sense to do so.

One obstacle to success has been the hesitation to study past failures for lessons learned.

Another is the struggle to bring equal numbers of people with competing interests to the negotiating table. Only a fair fight can lead to a fair outcome(s).

Sometimes consolidation is complicated. The Town and Village have each appeared to keep staffing levels artificially low while awaiting merger.

When two departments are combined, actual staffing needs are revealed and amplified, and therefore must be satisfied, which costs money.

Two such examples are Information Technology and Buildings Management. IT needs for staffing multiplied recently — due to both consolidation and external factors like security challenges.

When looking at the combined number of buildings that need oversight for maintenance and upkeep, staff realized a Buildings Manager was long overdue.

The way to address each obstacle should be self-evident but is a significant political challenge that I will, nonetheless, commit to working on in my next term.

3) 1) Maintain quality services at a level that keeps municipal taxes low. Forward thinking and smart spending can go a long way toward minimizing waste and maximizing returns on investment.

2) Increase transparency. Information needs to be complete and accessible, front-and-center or well-indexed, not buried in a website that’s many layers deep.

3) Support updated zoning to encourage the construction of workforce housing within walking distance of amenities and near public transportation.

By cutting the length of commutes and number of cars on our roads, we can reduce pollution and improve quality of life.

Dense development may also allow us to preserve precious open space, scenic views, and wildlife corridors for the next generation.

Annie Cooper

Age 53

BA English Fordham University

Instructor/Owner Swim with Annie

3 children Bohdi (24), Kayhl (22) and Tyhe (19)

First moved to Essex Town in June of 1996.

My three children and I moved to Essex Junction in summer of 2009.

After 8 years of renting in Essex Junction, I became a proud homeowner in Essex Junction 2 years ago.

I have lived in Essex for a grand total of 14+ years/in Chittenden County for 21+ years.

United States Peace Corps Volunteer, Kasane, Botswana 1988 & 1989

Member of the Downtown Essex Junction Revitalization Committee (helped start the Train Hop, the Farmer’s Market and more)

Founding member of Positive Youth Sports Alliance of Essex since 2007

Essex, VT Facebook Group Volunteer Moderator

Recipient of Rotary Club of Essex Service Above Self Award 2014

Recipient of Essex CHIPS Giraffe Award, 2011

I am a frequent storyteller at The Moth in Burlington as well as for StorytellingVT.

1) I am running for Essex Selectboard because I want to give back to Essex as powerfully as Essex has given to myself and my family.

Essex helped me become confident in who I am as a person, as a parent and as a community member. It is because of Essex that I believe in myself and that myself and my three children are safe, happy and healthy.

Here in Essex I have found a home, a heart, a community that supports me and trusts me and that I support and trust, in return.

I believe that owning and operating a business and serving on several committees as a volunteer where we made change here in Essex qualifies me for this position. I am grounded, intelligent, creative, passionate, hard-working and confident that I will serve Essex well.

I am a solid communicator with good listening skills and I have the ability to engage all members of our community in a thoughtful way. I know how it feels to live on the edge of being able to meet my family’s needs: emotionally, financially and physically. And how much Essex, as a community, brought myself and my family from our knees to our feet, during those times. I know what community can do and how it can grow and the value of it to all of us, as individuals and collectively.

Simply put: I love Essex. The entirety of Essex.

2) I do support a merger between the town and the village. The biggest obstacles I see are that this makes many people feel uncertain about what that means for their future. I believe the selectboard needs to listen and hear all of those uncertainties and do its best to alleviate concerns while also moving soundly forward. I believe in us. I believe in Essex. In every piece of what and who we are, as a whole.

3) Beyond consolidation, the selectboard’s priorities over the next three years should be: (while these are a few I am thinking of, there are far larger items already being discussed at the table).