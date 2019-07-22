Lt. Ken Beaulieu has seen his final day patrolling the streets of Essex, retiring from the local police department last week after three decades in uniform.

Beaulieu arrived to the Essex Police Department in 1989 after two summers on the Vermont State Police Marine Patrol Unit while studying law enforcement at Champlain College. But his career began four years earlier, performing maritime boardings in the coast guard, where he developed a knack for patrol work that he would carry with him throughout his time at EPD.

Because while some officers decide to leave the streets behind when they move up the ranks, Beaulieu found himself drawn to the “tip of the spear” nature of the work.

“Patrol are the people that respond first. We set the tone when we get there. I liked that aspect,” he said. “The responsibility of the patrol officer is to get there and figure it out.”

Beaulieu filled that role many times in his career, including some of Essex’s most high-profile cases. He worked at the scene of both the 2006 elementary school shooting and the 2016 swatting incident at Essex High School, and was one of the first responders to the Currier case.

He would later help push the case off the ground, he said, believing early on that it was more than just a missing person report.

“Patrol officers got there first made an assessment,” he said of the Currier case. “And look where that led.”

Beaulieu has held a handful of other duties during his career. He’s been a firearms instructor for 25 years and was one of the department’s first impact munition instructors, training others in how to use non-lethal options like bean bag rounds. He was also a search and rescue manager and charged with training and running the PD’s tactical unit, all while supervising some of the department’s day-to-day operations.

While he saw his role at the department evolve, so did the profession, he said, pointing to technological advancements over the last few decades. These advancements have not only changed the way police solve crimes, but have changed the “people side” of policing, he said. That’s especially true following some of the image problems police have experienced within the last decade or so, with the oversight of police increasing at a fast rate.

“In one respect, that’s good, because you’re never alone out there even when you’re alone,” Beaulieu said. On the other hand, “you got to get really used to living in a fishbowl.”

But boiled down, police work can be approached today with the same mentality Beaulieu held when he first arrived to Essex all those years ago: “Treat the good guys like good guys, treat the bad guys like bad guys, and you’ll do just fine.”

Beaulieu leaves Essex with five life-saving awards, in addition to twice saving dogs from harm’s way. He admitted his career forced him to confront things he wished he didn’t have to see, but he takes comfort in knowing he made an impact on some people’s lives.

“I can’t say that my career was anything out of the ordinary,” he said, commending the countless other officers nationwide who he believes have done just as much for their community as he has. “But from where I’m standing, I’m pretty happy with how it went.”

He plans to take the summer off and has little on his to-do list beyond cutting some strokes off his golf game and putting a few notches in his fishing belt. With any luck, he’ll do the latter next month when he and his son, who recently graduated from college, travel to Alaska to “chase some salmon.”

Beaulieu isn’t sure what lies ahead after that. But fitting for someone who spent a career putting others before himself, he plans to see where his son lands. “Then I’ll think more about myself,” he said.