Merger Fails while SAS Shines

Since 1958, the Town and Village have tried unsuccessfully to come together in order to pay for each other’s stuff.

It’s time for those who’d repeat that history in 2020 to hit the “pause” button on another proposed Tax Shift. It is, in fact, time to change the channel.

It’s time for those who are proposing the same old type of merger plan to explore options that would address the structural deficiencies that hamper good government.

Merger is inadequate in addressing five goals of good government.

Therefore, why not think outside the Merger Box…

Because the one thing Merger has focused on, fair taxation, it addressed inadequately.

The other four goals – appropriate representation, access, identity and transparency — have been sidelined or ignored each time a proposal to merge has been published. Since 1958!

Let us enter the 21st century with a plan that doesn’t smoosh together the four departments that resisted consolidation:

Our planning, fire, recreation and libraries could remain as they are, or cooperate under the new Separate-and-Share (SAS) model introduced by an Essex taxpayer.

At the same time, the already-consolidated departments, such as Police and Information Technology (IT), may continue on their (combined) way, paid for, per capita, by both the Town and Village.

Likewise for other entities directly serving everyone. No need to split the Energy Committee, for example, which does fabulous work town-wide.

At a recent meeting, the Governance Subcommittee dismissed the SAS idea, because “Separation” was considered last year as a governance option – and rejected.

That’s not fair to the author of SAS. Only a Complete Separation of the Town and Village was ever mentioned. Separate-and-Share was never considered.

I know because I served on the Gov. Sub. that brainstormed, then narrowed the options to Merger, Special Districts, or status quo.

The benefits of SAS closely mimic the Special Districts model. And, until last month, the latter was under discussion. With SD now deemed unlawful, I’ve encouraged the boards to make SAS their new companion model and give it due consideration.

SAS happens when the boundary between the Village and TOV becomes the new Town boundary.

After that, the Village government budgets for and manages its most-local concerns, such as EJRP, EJ Fire, Brownell Library and Village Planning.

Meanwhile, the Town (comprised of TOV only) government budgets for and manages its most-local concerns, such as Essex Rec, Essex Fire, Essex Free Library, and Town Planning.

Without a merger-generated Tax Shift, each SAS municipality has an inherent incentive toward fiscal responsibility.

SAS may also make for better neighbors, as estranged partners won’t be forced to cohabitate, as in a merger.

When taking the second merger survey, be sure to ask for this shining alternative to merger, Separate-and-Share. It needs serious consideration by the boards who are hastening to agree to a plan by year-end.

Irene Wrenner

Working toward a Greater Essex: What’s Missing?

I’m responding to “Will services change if the town and village merge?” (Sept. 25) by Elaine Haney, in which she answers own question: “Yes, but not much, and it will vary by department.”

Ms. Haney must have a crystal ball. The second merger survey deadline has not passed, nor have its results been analyzed, so the community has not yet been heard.

In addition, no new charter has been drafted; no decision reached on whether the governance structure of a merged town would change; and no determination made that the Village and Town will merge at all.

How can Ms. Haney promise that services will change “not much” with a merger? What if the Selectboard had equal TOV and Village representation? If a diverse crowd attended Town Meeting?

In a merged community Villagers would no longer be able to structure a budget that’s independent of the TOV. Yet, Ms. Haney seems to believe merged departments would be somehow shielded from the realities of budgets and voters.

Many departments are currently consolidated or at least coordinating their activities. But all are still partnerships. When one partner’s building is in serious need of repair – no one has dared to suggest abandoning that building. Two communities with two facilities have kept both.

Although Ms. Haney predicts “neither library will be closed”, common sense tells us there’s a possibility that, in the face of just-released, significant, projected capital needs, voters may decide not to maintain duplicative buildings.

Consider Ms. Haney’s statement: “A goal as a unified community would be to offer five-star childcare and summer camps to all Essex families in more locations, expanding out into the Town, at the same cost for everyone, and without staggered registrations. We anticipate that all greater Essex families would be able to access high quality, affordable childcare near their homes, as well as enjoy dozens of sports and arts programs for all ages.”

In a merged community equal access won’t be a goal – it will be a requirement when TOV residents are contributing the lion’s share of the half million dollars currently spent on EJRP. Yet, equal access to all these wonderful programs would conceivably double the cost to future taxpayers. Imagine that proposal passing a Town Meeting budget vote!

But wait, doesn’t the second survey ask about changing budget approval from Town Meeting to a ballot? Apparently, the Village-dominated boards are contemplating taking the add-or-subtract power away from citizen-legislators at Town Meeting and only allowing citizens to vote on a board-determined bottom line at the polls.

A switch to a budget-ballot would make it harder for budget line items to be examined and adjusted? Would such a change make it harder for fiscally-conservative residents to exert their influence over the bottom line? Possibly this demotion of residents from legislator-status at Town Meeting to mere voters at the polls is what Ms. Haney anticipates when she says things will change “but not much”.

Ken Signorello

Thanks to board for listening to public feedback on shooting discussion

I’m glad the Board listened to the facts presented at the public hearings on the firearms ordinance – after all, the point of a public hearing is to let the public publicly voice their approval/disapproval of an ordinance that affects them and what actions, if any, the new ordinance will foster. I’ve been critical of this Board, as it seems to be heavily weighed with suburban residents that appeared to have, at times, difficulty setting aside personal feelings when dealing with a subject that doesn’t directly affect them.

It has not been lost on me that most of the neighbors that want restrictions on my private property appear to already live in a restricted zone. Finally, at the last meeting, I saw a Board listen to the overwhelming preponderance of evidence from potentially affected learned citizens that their current decision-making process was lacking in several areas.

Unfortunately, an outcome based on a flawed premise often will lead to a lawsuit. In the end, the Board watched concerned neighbors on both sides present a very emotional topic and, in some cases, come together as the facts came out. I think they used these observations to make a better compromise. Subsequently, the Board should be thanked, as they were by several folks, for choosing a result in the end backed by facts, not emotion.

They should also be thanked for indicating any future focus on this issue (hopefully, long from now) will be based on said logic and facts. As far as accountability and safety of backyard shooting goes, statistics show the possibility of another tragic criminal incident like Stage Road happening again in Essex over the next 50 years is exceedingly small. Chances of most other incidents that could impact your safety as a resident in Essex (house fire, hiking injury, lightning strike, poisoning, car accident, bacterial infection, drowning) are all far, far higher.

In Vermont, all shooting sports (including public and private hunting, target shooting and competitions) are proven safer than badminton for participants, spectators and the general public alike. I think it’s time we stop worrying about a badminton injury and focus on the TOV/Village merge/no merge issue which has serious ramifications for us all. My opinion, after the firearms debate, is this Board will need all the information it can get from all of us on this issue!

Kendall Chamberlin

To Leash or not To Leash

Along with my Mom, Dad, 3 brothers, sister and family dog, I moved to Essex Center in 1973 at the age of 10. Indian Brook Reservoir quickly became one of my favorite destinations in town. I’ve regularly visited the reservoir in winter, spring, summer and fall throughout the years. I’m now often joined by my wife and children, always my dogs, and have never felt intimidated or in fear of harm. My wife, a lifelong Essex resident, and I can’t recall ever witnessing a dog fight there…ever. Clearly, dogs have methods for conducting business, an occasional snarl, a strong stance or a submissive crawl. That’s how they communicate. In nearly five decades I have no memory of encountering overly aggressive dogs at Indian Brook Reservoir.

I understand some visitors to the reservoir would prefer not to interact with unleashed dogs. Perhaps the leash only section could be expanded partially beyond the parking lot and swim areas, something comparable to Mills Riverside Park, in Jericho. I’d also encourage a few more pet waste stations. There is a reasonable compromise here.

Indian Brook Reservoir is a very special place to me and fellow dog owners. Like my family, my dogs, and myself, many have travelled numerous untroubled miles around that reservoir. It is a highly valued place where Essex residents, and their dogs, are able to enjoy the freedom and peaceful serenity of leashless walks. It’s truly a place of happiness for our wonderful four-legged friends. They’re able to run, fetch, play, explore, chase, and swim. My fear is if Indian Brook Reservoir, a public park my wife and I also help pay for with our taxes, is made leash only, it will lose much of its appeal and magical charm for many in the Essex community.

Bruce Kimball