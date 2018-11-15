Redmond says thank you

My most generous thanks to the Essex residents of Chittenden 8-1 for electing me as state representative to the Vermont House for the 2019-2020 session. I am deeply grateful for each individual vote received; for every conversation had at your door; and for the many issues and ideas shared that continue to reverberate in my mind. I am energized to continue serving my stellar community and state in this new way!

As mentioned when I first declared my candidacy, I will strive to be a responsive legislator who is available to listen to concerns; commits to deep learning and understanding of the issues; and communicates clearly and effectively even if we disagree from time to time.

I want to congratulate Rep. Linda K. Myers on her re-election. She has served Essex in the most dedicated of ways. As we stood next to each other at the polls for 12 hours on Election Day, I felt assured that we will work well together in the coming term. I also want to honor Tanya Vyhovsky for running a strong campaign and for highlighting the affordability issues that many Vermonters face; I trust that Tanya’s infusion of energy and vision will grace our community in future.

I also want to thank those folks who volunteered on my campaign through many months of work: you supported me every step of the way, and for that I am eternally grateful.

In the next few weeks, I will be scheduling monthly meetings at different times of the day in Essex, so you have a chance to connect with me if there’s an issue on your mind.

In the meantime, you can always reach me through my website, www.marybethredmond.com (please subscribe to my periodic e-newsletter); via phone at 488-0531 or via email at marybethredmond@comcast.net.

Thank you again for your trust in my leadership. I greatly look forward to being your voice in Montpelier.

Warm regards,

Marybeth Redmond

Essex Center

Thank you, Essex Junction!

I am honored to be selected to serve our community again.

I’ve known for a long time that we live in a remarkable community. That feeling was reaffirmed Tuesday as I watched people come to vote. Turnout set a record for midterms, and people I chatted with seemed genuinely optimistic for our future. One of the most uplifting outcomes of the day were the number of young people who registered to vote.

Whether you supported me or not, voted or didn’t vote, my role as your state representative is to represent all residents as best I can. We all need to stay engaged, both at the national and local levels, and communicate. I look forward to starting the monthly community conversations again in January and look forward to hearing from residents as issues arise or opinions need to be expressed. Never hesitate to reach out in email, stop me on the street or give me a call. I’m always available to hear your thoughts or concerns. Contact information is available at www.lorihoughton.com.

Thank you again for your support.

Rep. Lori Houghton

Essex Jct.

Thank you for your support

It is with my deepest gratitude that I thank the residents of Essex who supported my campaign for re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives. For those of you who wrote letters to the editor on my behalf, I am humbled by the generosity of your words. For those who allowed me to place signs in your yards, thank you for allowing me that small bit of real estate. For those of you who called me specifically to say you wanted a sign, thank you for making those unexpected offers. For those of you who supported me financially, your contributions were very much welcomed. And for those of you who took the time to stop and talk to me at the polls on that rainy/cold day, your comments were much appreciated.

I look forward to the next two years in Montpelier. I will do my utmost to follow through on the concerns you expressed to me as I went door-to-door. Your issues on health care, education, property tax relief, private sector jobs, economic growth, and affordability will be in the forefront of my mind as I work each day at the Statehouse. Thank you all for your support and encouragement. Do not hesitate to get in touch with me at lmyers@leg.state.vt.us.

Rep. Linda Myers

Essex

Senator says thanks

Thank you for my reelection to the Vermont Senate. It is an honor to serve you, and I appreciate your confidence in my work. I look forward to work on health care, water quality, education, affordable housing, energy, jobs and others. I will continue to take a balanced approach toward problems facing our county. I look forward to working on many issues critical to our welfare and sense of community. Thank you again. Please stay engaged in civic activities and contact me with your comments, concerns and questions.

Sen. Ginny Lyons

Sirotkin says thanks

Thank you very much to the voters of Chittenden County for returning me to the State Senate for a third time. There is much work to be done, and I am anxious and ready to get started immediately. I would welcome hearing from you at anytime at sirotkin.senate@gmail.com with your thoughts and concerns. I also want to extend my sincere appreciation to all the other candidates who worked so hard and ran a totally positive campaign throughout. Thank you again.

Sen. Michael Sirotkin

Chairman, Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Committee

Thank you, Vermont

Over 100,000 Vermonters voted for me last week. I want to thank each and every person for their support.

Five months ago, I decided to undertake one of the biggest challenges/opportunities of my life. Running a statewide campaign for the first time was daunting. Running a statewide campaign against an incumbent even more, considering that only once in the last 50-plus years has an incumbent been defeated in a Vermont statewide election.

We assembled a team of volunteers and planned a positive campaign focused on the issues. With little statewide name recognition, we began by introducing me to Vermonters. Vermonters were willing to listen to my perspective and help me in so many ways. Investing in the campaign, hosting house parties, putting up signs and banners, arranging meet and greets, making calls night after night, volunteering for every parade we could find in the state, sharing words of encouragement, or just telling me “I voted for you” was very gratifying. Even though the election results were disappointing, the support I received from people all across our state was humbling. The journey was an incredible experience and I am a better person as a result.

Vermonters welcomed me into this race, our team gave me a chance to win and my family made this a special journey. I’m proud of our team and the campaign we ran. Thank you Gail, Darren, Dawn, Hayden, Rachel, Casey, Shayne, Ben and Tyler.

Thanks again, Vermont!

Don Turner Jr.

Former Republican candidate for lt. governor

Is Christmas in trouble?

You may know that thousands of Vermont kids are living below the poverty level, and at Christmas, they would not have a “Good Toy Day” if not for the efforts of Toys for Kids (100 percent volunteer, non-profit program).

Toys for Kids, coordinated by the Marine Corps League, is the largest Christmas toy collection program in Vermont for needy kids. With the help of NBC Channel 5 TV and many business sponsors, countless volunteers work diligently during the Christmas season to monitor and empty hundreds of red Toy for Kids barrels. All new, unwrapped toys collected are turned over to agencies (such as the Salvation Army) for distribution to needy families in Vermont. We also depend on your generous financial donations throughout the year. Monies collected are used to buy Visa gift cards at Christmas for older kids that are 15 to 17 years old.

In 2017, all of our collected toys were dispersed and our savings allowed us to spend ~$22,000 on gift cards. Nevertheless, it was still not sufficient to meet the need. We were short ~4 percent in toy collection efforts and ~$4,500 short in financial donations to satisfy the Christmas need in our Vermont communities. With the growing need year after year, we expect our toy collection and donations in 2018 to fall short.

What can you do to provide needy families a good Christmas in 2018 ?

For example: If you are an online shopper or shop locally, please purchase an extra toy or two that you can put in one of the red Toys for Kids barrels located throughout the community. We distributed our red toy barrels on November 1.

Please check us out on the web at toysforkidsvt.com, contact any Marine Corps League member or call me at 872-0354.

Thank you and Semper Fi,

John Welsh

Toys for Kids, Vt. State Coordinator

Thank you for taking part in democracy

I write to share my gratitude with neighbors who voted in last Tuesday’s election. We live in extraordinary times and are fortunate to reside in a community where neighbors follow issues and discuss the news of the day. That energy and engagement continues to move our political process forward.

I send my sincere thanks to everyone who voted, regardless of party or preference. I would also like to thank those unsuccessful candidates who put their name and ideas forward this campaign season. Our democracy is built upon the free exchange of different viewpoints. Your voices contribute to the success of our communities and state.

It is an honor to serve Essex Junction. I look forward to seeing you around town as we prepare for another legislative session in January.

Rep. Dylan Giambatista

Essex Jct.