Re-elect Irene Wrenner

I am pleased that Irene Wrenner has chosen to run for reelection to the Essex Selectboard. Here are several reasons why she deserves our support:

Her experience and knowledge will be critical as negotiations continue around issues related to town /village consolidation and governance.

Irene is committed to the belief that citizens in both the village and the town outside the village (TOV) deserve equal representation on any new governing board that may be proposed via the current selectboard/trustees governance discussions. She has suggested a ten member board comprised of five members from the village and five from the TOV.

Irene is thorough in her investigation of any issue that comes before the board. She studies, attends extra meetings and, most importantly, listens to her constituents town-wide in order to understand their concerns as to the impact any board actions might have on them.

Irene is motivated by a strong set of personal ethics, and the desire to act in the town’s best interest in a wholly transparent manner. She is not afraid to take a stand on an issue, even if it leaves her in the minority when it comes to a board vote.

Please join me in voting for Irene Wrenner on March 5.

Robert Bates

Essex

Support for Wrenner

Selectboard elections will be held March 5, and I write to support the reelection of Irene Wrenner. As a board member for multiple terms, Irene has worked hard to serve Essex residents on complex issues.

Irene shows up, far beyond only the required selectboard meetings. She gives countless hours to attending other monthly meetings – the Civil Board of Authority which hears resident requests for tax adjustments, the Essex Economic Commission, both Essex Junction and Town Planning Commissions, Essex Energy Committee where she serves ex officio, and she serves on the board subcommittee on governance and consolidation.

Irene listens and responds to resident concerns. To any questions I’ve raised with her over the years, she has always searched out information and responded to me within two days at most. In any discussion I have with her, she states clearly that I’m getting her view and that I should read committee minutes or attend meetings to find out what really happens in meetings.

As a woman who has experienced sexual harassment in my workplace, I deeply appreciated her support of the proposal by board member Sue Cook to require all town employees to go through sexual harassment training every year. That proposal was voted down by a male majority on the selectboard in December 2017.

And then there are Irene’s numerous kind acts of community service which go unnoticed. Irene delivers Meals on Wheels year round, CSA deliveries in season, and keeps track of shut ins who need a visit to cheer them.

Plain spoken and controversial at times? Yes. Kind? Always. She always has time to listen and I’ve spent as much as an hour at a time on the phone asking questions she patiently answered.

Through many years of service, Irene has shown up for the voters. As a resident who has lived in both Essex Junction and the Town, I hope that Essex voters will show up for her on March 5.

Paula DeMichele

Essex

Wrenner stands up for what’s right

I strongly support Irene Wrenner for re-election to the Essex Town Selectboard. Irene dedicates her considerable energy, talents, intelligence, and insight to helping our community. She isn’t afraid to work hard. She stands up for what’s right, even against strong, contentious opposition.

When I had an issue with town government, I called Irene. She spent several hours advising me on how to navigate through the problem, and the final result was a good one.

Irene Wrenner is the voice of reason. With her strong experience and firm grasp of the issues, she is the best choice for the selectboard.

Peggy Pearson