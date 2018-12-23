Thrift shop gives back

Heavenly Cents Thrift Shop, 37 Main St., Essex Jct., is pleased to be giving back to the community with donations to the following local organizations:

Essex Senior Center, Essex Community Justice Center, Katie Currier Scholarship Fund, Steps to End Domestic Violence, COTS (Committee On Temporary Shelter), Age Well Meals On Wheels, JUMP ( Joint Urban Ministry Project).

Doing business at Heavenly Cents, whether making donations or purchasing goods, strengthens our connections with each other and is good for your wallet, the environment and our community.

Heavenly Cents Thrift Shop accepts new and gently used clothing, jewelry, table linens, bedding and household items. Clothing and linens should be clean and free of stains and tears and household items should be safe, in good working condition, and contain all pieces and parts.

Happy holidays and grateful thanks for supporting and donating!

Heavenly Cents volunteers