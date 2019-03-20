Retired Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose has taken the reins of the U.S. Marshals Service in Vermont.

LaRose has been busy in recent weeks in his sixth floor office at the U.S. District Courthouse in Burlington reading policies, procedures and regulations for the marshals service, which is the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the nation. It was founded in 1789, two years before Vermont became a state.

LaRose, who lives in Richmond, journeyed to Washington, D.C. last month to meet with other marshals and chief deputies from across the nation and wants to be up to speed on the duties of the new job.

He took a break from his studies to attend a U.S. Naturalization Ceremony at Edmunds Middle School in February. The Marshal Service assists the federal judiciary during citizenship ceremonies. Twenty-three new citizens from 13 counties took the oath after completing their required studies. The ceremony includes representatives from all three branches of government: Executive, Judicial and Legislative.

It’s been almost a 2-year wait for a new marshal in Vermont. Both the U.S. Marshal and the U.S. Attorney normally change when there is an election of a new president from a different party.

Republican President Donald Trump appointed LaRose the 37th U.S. Marshal for Vermont in June and the U.S. Senate confirmed him unanimously in January. It was January 2018 that U.S. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt. and Republican Gov. Phil Scott had come up with the joint recommendation of LaRose.

The appointment of Christina Nolan as U.S. Attorney for Vermont moved a little quicker. She was sworn in during December 2017.

LaRose worked as a police officer for more than 36 years, including more than five years as Essex Police Chief. LaRose, who previously worked for Burlington Police, was a charter member of the Essex Police when a village police force gave way in July 1980 to a town-wide department. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and served as an instructor at the Vermont Police Academy for 25 years.

The primary duties for the USMS include apprehending dangerous fugitives and sex offenders, overseeing federal prisoners and protecting federal judges and courthouses in Burlington and Rutland. They also work closely with various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.