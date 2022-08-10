TOWN OF ESSEX — Irene Wrenner won the Democratic primary election for Vermont State Senate after voters trickled in and out of the polls to cast their ballots for the August primary on Aug. 9.
Wrenner beat out Brian Shelden with her 1,621 votes to his 1,136. The race between the two candidates has been contentious with many voters – and nonvoters in other districts – speaking out about harassment they’ve received from Wrenner. She responded with a letter to the editor of the Reporter.
“I think my chances are good, I'm an eternal optimist. I think things went well this summer. I got to talk to a lot of folks and quite a few people have come out to vote so far today,” Wrenner said to the Reporter earlier this afternoon.
The results of this election bring all of Milton, Westford, Fairfax and parts of Essex Town, one step closer to electing the Chittenden-North district’s state senator, which will be decided in the general election on Nov. 8.
This is the first election for the new district. Previously, Milton, Westford and Essex were a part of the six-member Chittenden district and Fairfax was a part of the single-member Franklin district.
The redistricting decision made by the legislature sought to better align districts to the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.
Wrenner will be up against Rep. Leland Morgan (R-Milton), who has represented Milton in the Vermont House since 2019 and is now looking to join the senate.
Wrenner was a longtime member and former chair of the Essex selectboard. She is also the former publisher of and reporter for the Essex ReTorter, a local news source that has published political cartoons against Shelden.
Wrenner said she would step away from publishing while campaigning for senate, though she is still featured on the “Who we are” page of the ReTorter.
At the 2016 August primary election Wrenner sparked anger from the Town and the Junction by distributing condoms and stickers reading, “Stop STDs (Special Tax Districts): Vote NO Dec. 13!” along with flyers critical of the proposal to create a union municipal district between the village and town recreation department.
The condoms left many residents upset and the flyers resulted in some residents calling for the selectboard to censure her for violating the town’s communication policy.
“I’m quite frankly appalled by the behavior of one of my public officials who has berated committee members in public, distributed false information and compared the work of a volunteer committee to a venereal disease,” Lori Houghton said.
Houghton, then-village trustee and member of the recreation study committee who asserted she was speaking merely as a citizen.
Walking up the sidewalk to enter the Essex Town polling site, voters passed a group of canvassers working around a host of candidate signs including Shelden’s on the left. Wrenner’s sign was posted alone on the right, staked next to a windmill spinning from the wind.
The windmill is supposed to represent the four towns that now make up Chittenden-North district, Annie Dunn-Watson, a supporter of Wrenner said.
Dunn-Watson was one of the supporters scheduled to stand outside the polling location while Wrenner visited the polling locations of the other three towns she hoped to represent.
“If elected, she’s going to represent all of those areas and they’re not as familiar with her up there so she’s off saying hi,” Dunn-Watson said.
