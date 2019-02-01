Members of the Essex Hornets wrestling squad raise their pointer fingers in celebration of their overall victory in their home tournament, the Michael J. Baker Classic. Over 200 teams from 26 schools across the tri-state area competed in the 50th annual event, and it was the Hornets’ first championship showing in 26 years. Joe Gonillo breaks down the results in his Sport Shorts.
Photos by Josh Kaufmann, Essex Reporter
-
-
-
-
JOSH KAUFMANN, Essex Reporter
Seth Carney wrestles in the 170-lb. final
-
-
JOSH KAUFMANN, Essex Reporter
James Danis wrestles in the 182-lb. final, earning the first of two individual titles for Essex at the Michael J. Baker Essex Classic.
-
-
-
-
JOSH KAUFMANN, Essex Reporter
Dylan Jenot takes down his finals opponent for a pin to win the 285-lb. title at the Michael J. Baker Essex Classic.
-
-
JOSH KAUFMANN, Essex Reporter
James Danis wrestles in the 182-lb. final, earning the first of two individual titles for Essex at the Michael J. Baker Essex Classic.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
JOSH KAUFMANN, Essex Reporter
Seth Carney wrestles in the 170-lb. final
-
-