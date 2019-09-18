By RUTHIE LAROCHE

Essex and BFA St. Albans battled through regulation play and triple overtime, the Hornets earning the 21 to 15 win thanks to quarterback Sam Bowen who scored a touchdown from the 1-yard line in the third overtime.

The game pitted two DI powerhouses against each other in an epic Friday Night Lights in Hornet territory.

The Bobwhites didn’t let up Friday, sending the game to the first overtime on a 1-yard touchdown scored by quarterback Robert Gamache. Gamache also tacked on the two-point conversion to knot the game at eight apiece with 5:08 left on the clock.

The first overtime saw both teams miss short field goal attempts. Essex’s Chris Davis scored a 10-yard touchdown from Bowen, matched by the Bobwhites on Gamache’s 1-yard score to send the teams to a third overtime.

BFA fumbled on the first play in the third overtime; Essex’s Cory Giannelli collected the loose ball. Bowen ran for 9 yards on Essex’s first carry and sealed the win with a short touchdown rush.

Dominic Liscinsky had 27 carries for 158 yards and one TD, Robert Gamache two rushing touchdowns, including the game-tying score and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, and C.J. McAllister 31 rushing yards for the Bobwhites.

Chris Davis 10-yard touchdown catch in overtime, quarterback Sam Bowen two total touchdowns including game-winner on 1-yard rush in the third overtime, Luke Meunier had a 13-yard touchdown catch from Bowen, and Anthony DeCarvalho had five catches for 55 yards for the Hornets.