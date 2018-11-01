Cross Country State Championships at Thetford Academy
Saturday, Oct. 27  Essex results

The Essex boys took home the gold and the girls earned a silver finish in the
Cross Country State Championships. Read the recap in Joe Gonillo’s Sport Shorts!

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG

 

Boys Varsity 5K

1 Henry Farrington 11 16:35.6
3 Peter Alden 12 17:02.6
5 Jake Wagner 12 17:18.8
8 Ben Stewart 12 17:27.6
10 Brady Martisus 10 17:31.0
11 Liam Mack 10 17:38.8
23 Walker Stapleton 10 18:19.7

TEAM SCORES: 1. Essex 27; 2. Burlington 65; 3. St. Johnsbury 103; 4. South Burlington 108; 5. Champlain Valley 120; 6. Mt. Mansfield 135; 7. Colchester 216; 8. Mt. Anthony 225; 9. BFA-St. Albans 230; 10. Brattleboro 265; 11. Rutland 314.

Girls Varsity 5K

4 Lizzie Martell 11 20:26.4
12 Natalie Preston 10 21:03.2
15 Hannah Brisson 12 21:08.9
17 Olivia Miller-Johnson 12 21:35.2
22 Emma Chadwick 11 21:51.5
28 Morgan Marckres 11 22:11.2
49 Heidi Stewart 9 23:19.8

TEAM SCORES: 1. Champlain Valley 19; 2. Essex 67; 3. Burlington 79; 4. St. Johnsbury 115; 5. Colchester 165; 6. Mt. Mansfield 179; 7. South Burlington 12; 8. BFA-St. Albans 213; 9. Brattleboro 251; 10. North Country 252; 11. Mt. Anthony 254; 12. Rutland 335.

