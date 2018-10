The Essex Hornets boys’ varsity soccer team moved on to the quarterfinals following a decisive shutout over Rice Memorial, 6-0. The Hornets take the pitch for their next match on Friday, Oct. 26 when they will play No.11 BFA St. Albans. That game will be at home at 3 p.m.

Photos from EHS vs. Colchester on Oct. 17 by Kyle St. Peter for CVNG