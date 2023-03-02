117 Osgood Hill Road, Essex

This countryside home in the Town of Essex includes a two car garage and over 12 acres of land. The house also has a classic front porch and wooden ceiling beams throughout the living area.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)

Price: $485,000

Square Feet: 2,160

HIGHLIGHTS: covered porch, flower garden, over 12 acres of land

Listed by Chelsea Rublee of Ridgeline Real Estate

