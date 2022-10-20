This $550,000 home in the town of Essex has a primary bedroom with a bathroom and three additional bedrooms. On the first floor there is an open kitchen with a dining room off of it and a bonus room suitable to be a office. The homeowners association includes a pool, tennis courts and pickle ball courts.
Bedrooms: 4
Price: $550,000
Square Feet: 2,400
HIGHLIGHTS: two-car garage, bonus room, rear deck
Listed by Gail Beck of Matt Lumsden Real Estate
