Yoga at First
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 28
Where: First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
Details: Located in the program room on the second floor at the church. Donations are welcome but not required.
Preschool Storytime
When: 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30
Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction
Details: Come into the picture book area and listen to this story and activity time for preschoolers.
Local Tone Collective
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30
Where: Black Flannel Brewing and Distilling Company
Details: Make a reservation to listen to this collective of local musicians including Dave Ball, Milton Busket, Bethany Conner, Tom Teare and House Dunn.
Vermont Spring Market
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1-10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday April 2
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: Shop vendors from vermont and new england at this unique shopping event. There will also be clothing, food, mead and other goods on display. Tickets are $5 for adults and entry is free for children under 12.
Conversation with Essex and Westford House Delegation
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Nest Coffee and Bakery, Essex Junction
Details: Listen to a monthly update on bills and legislation working its way through the Vermont legislature. Concerns and questions expressed in a respectful way are welcome. Representatives attending will include Karen Dolan (CHI-22), Lori Houghton (CHI-22), Leonora Dodge (CHI-23), Rey Garofano (CHI-23), Alyssa Black (CHI-24) and Julia Andrews (CHI-25).
Paint and Sip at 1st Republic
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19
Where: First Republic Brewing Company
Details: Register at the Milton Artist Guild’s website for a good time painting monet’s water lilies and drinking fresh brews.
