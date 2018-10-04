Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG

ESSEX — Eight players got in on the scoring for Essex H.S., powering the Hornets to a 5-0 victory over visiting BFA-St. Albans in Metro Division girls soccer Saturday morning.

Abby Robbins netted a pair of goals, with Souma Mitra, Aiden Bradshaw and Annalise Lubas adding one each. Emma Legg, Natalie McMahon, Maddy Young and Emily Lubas picked up assists.

Shelby Lang made seven saves in goal for the Comets, who fell to 1-6-1.

“Elena Clark played fantastic for us,” BFA coach Jake Toof said. “She was a true leader with her play on the field.”

Robbins opened the scoring only three minutes into the match, from Legg. Mitra made it 2-0 midway through the first half, assisted by McMahon, and Bradshaw’s unassisted goal pushed the lead to 3-0 with three minutes left.

Robbins made it 4-0 five minutes into the second half, off Young’s assist, and Emily Lubas set up Annalise Lubas with two minutes remaining to close out the scoring.

Jasmine Nsame and Alex Gordon combined for seven saves in goal for Essex, which improved to 4-3-1.

The Comets travel to Colchester (6-2) on Tuesday night, looking to avenge a 4-0 loss to the Lakers at home on September 15. Essex (4-3-1) visits St. Johnsbury (4-4) on Tuesday.