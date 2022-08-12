TOWN OF ESSEX —The Essex Experience green was filled with local vendors and rows of lawn chairs as people gathered for Lunafest, a traveling festival of short films by and about women, last Friday, Aug. 12.
The film portion of the night’s festivities was ticketed, with all proceeds going to Vermont Works for Women, an organization working to advance gender equity in Vermont.
The outdoor screening began once the sun set, but before it went down, attendees could enjoy food trucks, drinks, other vendors and music from the Smokey Newfield Project, a band known for its mix of folk rock, classic rock, country, pop and “anything else that tickles their musical sensibilities.”
The vendors were all coordinated by the Essex Experience team and each of them donated some goods to the raffle that was drawn while the crowd waited for the sky to get dark enough to begin showing the films.
“It's the first time we've ever been out here with the Essex Experience and done this and I have to say we are extremely happy with the turnout,” said Rhoni Basden, executive director for Vermont Works for Women and Town of Essex resident.
The Essex Experience event calendar can be found here for more nights like this. This Sunday, Aug. 14, the Essex Experience is hosting the Caribbean Carnival, an event by Jamaal Hankey and Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford.
The carnival will run 3-6 p.m. featuring free food from Jamaican Supreme and entertainment by Soca Chris and DJ Eruck.
“Connect with your neighbors and take advantage of the opportunity to learn about the history of Carnival in Latin America and the Caribbean and what the celebration means to people of the African diaspora,” the carnival’s Facebook post states.
