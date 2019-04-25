A former Essex police officer who resigned from the department last month is denying allegations of impropriety related to his prior employment at the Brattleboro Police Department.

Sean Wilson began working for the Essex Police Department in November 2018 – two months after the Windham County State’s Attorney’s office sent a letter to defense attorneys across the county highlighting a concerning relationship Wilson had with his Rockingham landlord, Lorenzo Deconinck, who was indicted in March 2018 on federal drug charges related to cocaine.

Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver told the Brattleboro Reformer – which broke the news of her letter on Sunday – that she had an ethical obligation to inform defendants and their attorneys of any potentially exculpatory information “that may be used to impeach a law enforcement officer.”

The SA’s letter said Wilson wrote “for cocaine” on at least one rent check provided to Deconinck and claimed Wilson, then an officer at BPD, observed the landlord with cocaine and under the influence of the drug.

“My office is not aware of Officer Wilson reporting any illegal activity on the part of Lorenzo Deconinck to any law enforcement authorities,” reads Shriver’s letter. “It has also been reported that Officer Wilson provided information to Deconinck and his associates regarding police investigations.

Craig Nolan, a Burlington-based attorney, says he’s helping Wilson fight the allegations. In a statement emailed to The Reporter, Nolan called his client a “dedicated and talented” officer who has “relentlessly pursued narcotics traffickers and brought them to justice.”

“The allegations noted by SA Shriver are false and defamatory statements by a drug dealer who is being prosecuted by the federal government and by his criminal associates,” Nolan wrote. “Sean left the Essex Police Department so that these allegations could be cleared up and he could then return to policing in the very near future unencumbered by these lies.”

EPD Chief Rick Garey confirmed for the Brattleboro newspaper that Wilson resigned from the department but said the town doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

On Monday, the Reporter filed a public records request with the town and EPD seeking any documents related to Wilson’s employment but had not received a response prior to its deadline on Tuesday afternoon.