Matt Lumsden Real Estate is holding a food drive to benefit Aunt Dot's Place during the Essex Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
The real estate agency will be collecting non perishable food and hygiene products to benefit the food shelf, which assists residents in Essex Junction, the Town of Essex, Jericho, Underhill and Westford.
Those who donate will be given a free creamee coupon to Rocky's New York Pizza and Ice Cream, which is located on 39 Park Street in Essex Junction.
To donate to the food shelf, look for the Matt Lumsden Real Estate along the parade route and give your donations to either Erica or Matt.
